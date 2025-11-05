Noatum Maritime, Bapco Upstream sign five-year agreement for marine services at Bahrain LNG Terminal

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract by Bapco Upstream, to provide marine services at the Bahrain LNG Import Terminal (BLNG). Bapco Upstream is a subsidiary of the Bapco Energies Group, the integrated company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This latest agreement builds on a series of developments in Bahrain for Noatum Maritime since the beginning of the year, reflecting a focused strategy to expand its offering in the Kingdom.

Noatum Maritime Marine Services will provide critical marine support services for the offshore LNG terminal located near Khalifa Bin Salman Port which is a core component of the energy infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain, designed to provide the Kingdom with a clean and reliable energy supply to meet the growth in demand for natural gas.

Under the terms of the agreement, services to be provided by Noatum Maritime Marine Services include, towage operations using high performance LNG-compliant tugboats, berthing and unberthing of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Units (FSU) alongside 24/7 emergency response and standby support, carried out by skilled pilots and crew ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “Securing this contract for a principal facility within Bahrain’s energy landscape, is a strong endorsement of Noatum Maritime Marine Services’ reputation for delivering advanced dependable solutions. It marks our strategic entry into the LNG terminal towage sector and represents a significant step in our continued efforts to diversify and expand our operational footprint. By extending our capabilities into LNG terminals while maintaining our strong foundation in port services, we are unlocking new synergies that position us for growth.”

Johann Pleininger, CEO of Bapco Upstream, said, “This agreement marks an important milestone in Bapco Upstream’s efforts to strengthen the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy infrastructure and ensure diversified supply of natural gas. Partnering with Noatum Maritime brings world-class marine capabilities to support operations at the LNG terminal, reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence, safety, and sustainability as we expand into the LNG value chain.”

The agreement with Bapco Upstream further consolidates Noatum Maritime’s presence in the Kingdom of Bahrain, building on recent strategic milestones and reinforcing its drive to expand its global presence.