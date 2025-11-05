CARACAL to showcase high-performance commercial firearms at Middle East Hunting Expo

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, will be showcasing their latest line of high-performance commercial and hunting firearms at the Middle East Hunting Exhibition, being held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, from 6th to 10th November.

During the annual event, CARACAL will exhibit their full line of precision commercial firearms, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from EDGE entity CARACAL LIGHT AMMUNITION, the UAE’s sole ammunition producer. CARACAL will also display a range of high-end hunting rifles from Liwa Arms and Merkel, CARACAL’s German producer of luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said, “Our second participation at The Middle East Hunting Expo offers us another opportunity to enhance our ties to the region’s sports shooting and hunting communities. This year, we will showcase the latest, most advanced hunting and sporting firearms on the market. In addition to our line of UAE-designed and produced firearms, we will display a collection of hunting rifles tailored for pin-point precision and adaptable ergonomics.”

In the 9 mm category, CARACAL will showcase the CARACAL EF, CARACAL F GEN II, and CARACAL 2011 pistols, and the CMP9 submachine gun. High-performance rifles on show, in various calibres, will include the CAR 816 assault rifle, and the CSR 308, CSR 338, and CSA 338 sniper rifles.

Hunting rifles on display will include the Helix Speedster, Anschütz hunting rifles, and Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 and Chayeh Z22 ‘Saktoon’.