Saif bin Zayed holds bilateral talks with interior ministers on sidelines of ISA Meeting in Abu Dhab

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today with several interior ministers participating in the 6th ministerial meeting of the International Security Alliance, hosted in Abu Dhabi.

Among those he met were General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain، K. Shanmugam, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs of the Republic of Singapore; Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Spain; Ferd Grapperhaus, Minister of Justice and Security of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Mat utaj E tok, Minister of Interior of the Slovak Republic; and Mohamadou Bamba Ciss, Minister of Interior and Public Security of the Republic of Senegal.

The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in policing and security fields, exchanging expertise and best practices, and addressing shared security challenges. The meetings also highlighted joint efforts to enhance international collaboration in promoting peace, security, and stability worldwide.

The ministers praised the UAE for its pioneering role in advancing global security cooperation and for its continuous efforts to develop innovative police and technological systems that support international stability.

They emphasised the significance of the International Security Alliance as a vital platform for fostering partnerships, coordinating strategies, and uniting the efforts of member states to confront evolving global security threats.