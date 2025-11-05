Fujairah Crown Prince outlines emirate’s vision for human & comprehensive development

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a discussion panel for H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The discussion panel was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi emphasised that human development and empowerment are the cornerstones of Fujairah's comprehensive development path, with all its government initiatives centred around investing in people.

He noted that this journey of development begins with an individual's awareness of self and identity, highlighting the example of the UAE, which is a leading global model for empowering its people, and whose story of the Union is in itself a powerful testament to human perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi stated that Fujairah prioritises education as the cornerstone of sustainable development and individual awareness, as well as scientific research as a necessity that allows for the investment and sustainability of resources.

Initiatives under this priority included the Fujairah Research Centre, the Emirati Researchers initiative, the Fujairah Mental Arithmetic Championship, and Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative among others.

H.H. highlighted sport as a way of life in Fujairah, playing a key role in fostering individuals’ health and establishing the emirate as a leading destination for sports, due to its achievements in martial arts and marine sports.

He affirmed that the youth are the nation's most critical investment, supported by government initiatives like specialised councils, language programs, and international scholarships.

On enhancing government systems, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi affirmed that the Fujairah Government prioritises investing in its people, which in turn boosts quality of life, productivity and prosperity. He noted that this commitment is put into practice through a focus on excellence through the Fujairah Government Excellence Program and Award among other initiatives, Mohammed bin Hamad Program for Leadership Development, and strategic public-private partnerships.

Speaking about tourism and culture, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi stated that tourism in Fujairah has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem blending experiences, sustainability, a cultural identity and community engagement.

Through visionary projects such as the Fujairah Adventure Centre and the Fujairah Adventure Park, Fujairah is making great strides along its journey for tourism development.

“Tourism is introducing your values, identity and culture to others through human experience, and the openness to learning new lessons,” H.H. said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi stressed that culture has the power to preserve values in a time of constant shifts, adding that safeguarding our Arab identity, Emirati cultural heritage and Islamic values is a shared responsibility.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi said: “Culture is the bridge that connects minds. It builds on the UAE’s approach to coexistence,” adding that the world needs understanding, coexistence and peace, now more than ever before.

H.H. noted that governments are built on the principle of achieving public interest and serving the nation, and that successful governments shape their policies to meet the needs of their people, while making them partners in development.

He concluded: “Instilling the values of belonging, patriotism and responsibility in young generations ensures that they will grow to protect our national identity in the face of current challenges.”