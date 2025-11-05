Ammar bin Humaid honours winners of UAE AI Award’s second edition

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended on Wednesday the ceremony of the UAE AI Award’s second edition held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, honoured the winners.

Sheikh Ammar said: “Artificial intelligence is the key enabler for vital sectors and the industries of the future.”

He reaffirmed that “the UAE leadership’s early vision aimed to position the UAE at the forefront of nations leading technological transformation. Today, we are witnessing the results of this vision that invested in human capital and in building the capabilities of teams that drive excellence and leadership, strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for developing smart solutions that advance progress and serve humanity.”

He added: “The rapid AI advancement reveals everyday that investment in this field is vital for shaping the future. The UAE has proactively adapted to these technological transformations through effective strategies aimed at leading the Arab world toward an advanced knowledge economy and harnessing these technologies to serve humanity, enhance quality of life, and create a more sustainable and innovative future for all.”

The award ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

Launched last year by the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, the UAE AI Award aims to inspire federal, local, and semi-government entities to embrace advanced AI applications. It aims to establish a national benchmark for AI utilisation and foster groundbreaking solutions that envision a future driven by digital innovation, collaboration, and enhanced creative competitiveness.

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Government Enablement received the “Excellence in AI-powered Services” award for TAMM - Abu Dhabi Government Services. The AI-powered digital assistant is designed to transform the delivery of government services in Abu Dhabi, integrating more than 40 government and private entities and providing easy and rapid access to over 940 essential services.

The system features predictive and real-time analytics, intelligent voice guidance, and autonomously manages 95% of incoming requests. It also saves 256,000 working hours annually, enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing employees’ time management, and reducing costs with savings of up to AED 133 million.

The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources earned the “AI Solutions Developed in the UAE” award for the HR AI Agent.

The multilingual generative AI-powered system represents a major advancement in automating government human resources services, enabling more than 50,000 employees across over 40 federal government entities to complete legal inquiries and administrative transactions through large language models hosted on a national sovereign cloud.

The system, which delivers more than 100 services, boosted customer satisfaction by 70 percent and reduced the workload of support centers by 50 percent. The system was awarded for enhancing operational efficiency and overall government employee experience.

Emirates Health Services and Unison Capital Investment won the “Best Government–Private Partnership in AI” for their collaboration on transforming diagnostic imaging with AI.

The healthcare system has successfully adopted advanced artificial intelligence solutions, beginning with breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, pulmonary tuberculosis in 2021, stroke in 2023, and most recently osteoporosis in June 2025. Trials have also been conducted for diagnosing fractures, chest diseases, and estimating bone age.

The network integration involved more than one million chest X-rays for tuberculosis annually and nine mammography sites, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of clinical results, enhancing the quality of healthcare and enabling the smart transformation of medical services.

Meanwhile, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and GenBio AI were honoured for “AI Scientific Research” after developing a unified framework for protein-language modelling. The research predicts, simulates, and programs protein structures and biology, advancing bioinformatics studies and pharmaceutical development, and strengthening the UAE’s standing in AI and advanced scientific research.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Executive Chairman of XRG, was named “AI Leader”.

Al Jaber is among the leading figures driving the adoption of advanced technologies in the UAE, particularly AI, across key national sectors. Through his various leadership roles, he has unified and advanced Abu Dhabi’s AI ecosystem, steering it toward achieving a tangible global impact.

He has led the transformation of the energy sector through his work at ADNOC and consolidated efforts under the ENACT platform to unlock new opportunities in energy and AI. In his capacity as Chairman of the MBZUAI Board of Trustees, he has also contributed to nurturing a generation of national and global talent.

Through entities such as Presight and AIQ, Al Jaber has expanded the UAE’s national AI ecosystem and strengthened governance and strategies of the AI and Advanced Technology Council. He also advanced the adoption of AI across sectors under the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, promoting responsible technology adoption and ethical leadership.

Nominations underwent rigorous evaluation by a panel of experts and specialists, with criteria focused on innovation, AI ethics, AI maturity standards, scalability and growth potential, and overall impact.

The UAE AI Award attracted more than 540 entries from over 170 government and semi-government entities and private organisations across its two editions.

This year, 13 projects advanced to the finals in a testament to the strong participation and the award’s role in shaping the digital future and strengthening the UAE’s competitive edge.