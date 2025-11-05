UAE tops standings at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship with 10 medals

BANGKOK, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team continued its strong run at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Bangkok, adding three more medals on Wednesday to extend its lead at the top of the overall standings. The latest results, which include two gold and one silver medal in the men’s division, bring the UAE’s total to 10 medals after four days of competition, including six gold, two silver and two bronze across the men’s and women’s categories.

Saeed Al Kubaisi claimed gold in the 85kg division after winning all four bouts by submission against opponents from different countries. Teammate Abdullah Al Kubaisi also secured gold in the 94kg category, successfully defending his world title for the second year in a row. The same division saw an all-Emirati final, with Amaar Al Hosani taking silver, further proving the UAE’s growing dominance on the world stage.

The day’s competitions were attended by Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, ; and Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Communications, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. The athletes were also supported by world champion Faisal Al Ketbi.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi said the team’s achievements reflect the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE. “Defeating some of the best athletes in the world shows how much progress we have made as a team and as a nation. It is the result of hard work, planning and constant support from the Federation and our leadership. Getting to the top is tough, but staying there is even tougher, and our athletes are proving they can do it,” he said.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali praised the athletes for their effort and focus. “This championship is very demanding, and every match requires total concentration. Our athletes showed great discipline and commitment, and their results speak for themselves.”

Head Coach Helder Medeiros said teamwork and preparation were key to the team’s success. “Finishing first in a tournament with more than 60 countries is an incredible achievement. It is the outcome of strong planning, consistent effort and unity across the entire team,” he said.

Gold medallist Saeed Al Kubaisi said, “I had four tough matches against skilled opponents and managed to win them all by submission. I am proud to bring home another gold for the UAE and grateful to the Federation and my coaches for their trust and support.”

Abdullah Al Kubaisi, who retained his 94 kg world title, said, “Reaching the final again, especially against my teammate Amaar, shows how far UAE jiu-jitsu has come. Raising our flag on the podium is always an honour, and it motivates me to keep pushing for more.”

Silver medallist Amaar Al Hosani added, “The real winner today is the UAE. I am proud to represent my country and will give everything in the Under-21 division to bring back another gold.”

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team continues to impress in Bangkok with strong performances and team spirit, reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in the sport.