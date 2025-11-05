UAE, Fiji Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, President of the Republic of Fiji, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties to support the development goals of both nations.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during the Fijian President’s working visit to the UAE.

The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation between their countries across various sectors, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, renewable energy, tourism, and agriculture.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, emphasising the importance of joint efforts to promote global peace and stability for the benefit of all nations and peoples.

The meeting also addressed the UAE’s efforts to promote renewable energy across Pacific island nations through the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund, established in 2013 to support clean energy projects in the region. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pacific countries, with Fiji playing a leading role, in a way that fosters shared development and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the UAE President, along with several ministers and senior state officials.