IHC reports AED19.5 billion net profit in first 9 months of 2025

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has announced its financial results for the nine months ending 30 September 2025, reporting a revenue of AED84.6 billion, up 32.3% year-on-year from AED64 billion in the same period last year.

Profit Before Tax rose 15.7% to AED21.7 billion and Profit After Tax reached AED19.5 billion, up 8.3% year-on-year, reflecting rigorous operating leverage across the Group’s diversified verticals.

Q3 2025 marked one of IHC’s strongest quarters to date, with Revenue of AED 29.9 billion, up 34.6% year-on-year, and Profit After Tax of AED 8.7 billion, an increase of 53.0% year-on-year. Gross profit for the third quarter rose 46.7% year-on-year to AED 7.5 billion, underscoring the Group’s ability to generate sustainable margin growth amid expanding global operations.

According to the company's report, IHC delivered AED 84.6 billion in Revenue for the first nine months of 2025, a 32.3% increase year-on-year from AED 64.0 billion in 9M 2024.Net Profit rises 8.3% to AED 19.5 billion, driven by strong contributions across all key sectors.Gross Profit Margin expands to 26.6%, up from 23.9% in 9M 2024, reflecting operational efficiencies and high-performing assets.Total Assets rise to AED 462.1 billion, up 15.0% year-to-date, underpinned by organic growth and strategic investments.Growth was driven by IHC’s continued investment momentum, landmark transactions and operational performance, reinforcing its standing among the region’s most active deal-makers.

Strategic initiatives include the acquisition of Alphamin Resources, RIQ’s 10-year partnership with ADNOC, and global engagement during UNGA’s 80th session.

Revenue growth was driven by strong operational performance across all major operating segments, including:

-Real Estate & Construction generated AED 34.1 billion in Revenue, up 50.4% year-on-year, led by Modon and Aldar’s strong project pipeline and continued market leadership.

-Marine & Dredging delivered AED 21.6 billion in Revenue, a 11.1% increase, reflecting NMDC Group’s ongoing international expansion and high project activity.

-Hospitality & Leisure surged 65.4% to AED 7.3 billion in Revenue, driven by global portfolio expansion and elevated demand across key markets.

-Services & Other Segments contributed AED 12.5 billion in Revenue, up 37.9%, supported by diversification across healthcare, industrials, mining, and logistics.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “Our nine-month performance reflects the enduring strength of IHC’s diversified model and our disciplined focus on value creation across industries. Through strategic portfolio management and efficient execution, we continue to deliver sustained growth, operational resilience, and long-term shareholder value. As one of the most active deal-makers in the region, our focus remains on building dynamic value networks that connect innovation with long-term capital and transform opportunities into enduring enterprise value.”

IHC’s growth in 2025 was reinforced by a series of major acquisitions and strategic transactions, further consolidating its role as one of the region’s leading deal-makers and investment catalysts:

-Launch of AI-Native Reinsurance Platform RIQ: IHC unveiled RIQ in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, an ADGM-based global reinsurance platform backed by over USD 1bn in equity and targeting USD 10bn+ in liabilities.

-Multiply Group’s Entry into European Fashion Retail: Multiply Group acquired Tendam, securing a 67.91% stake in the European fashion retailer for AED 2.58bn, expanding into the global apparel market.

-Alpha Dhabi’s Expansion in Luxury Hospitality: Alpha Dhabi Holding increased its stake in NCTH to a controlling 73.73%, consolidating premium hotel assets and strengthening its position in the sector.

-Expansion into Strategic Metals: IRH has acquired a 56.23% stake in Alphamin Resources for AED 1.35bn, one of the world's largest and highest-grade tin producers.

-Diversification in Oilfield Services via Emdad: NMDC Group acquired 70% of Emdad, expanding into recurring OPEX-driven services with over AED 600m in 2024 revenue.

-Expansion in Financial Services with Reem Finance Stake: IHC acquired a 69.33% stake in Reem Finance, strengthening IHC’s presence in UAE financial services and broadening access to flexible financing solutions

-Al Ain Farms’ Growth in Poultry Sector: Al Ain Farms acquired Al Jazira Poultry Farm for AED 255 million, adding to its earlier acquisition of Arabian Farms for AED 240 million, further strengthening UAE food security and vertical integration.

-Renewables and EV Tech Growth with Good Energy: Esyasoft acquired UK-based Good Energy in a AED 453m deal, enhancing its capabilities in renewable energy and electric mobility

-Long-Term Partnerships to Advance AI-Powered Reinsurance: RIQ announced 10-year partnerships with IHC and ADNOC to deliver AI-powered risk transfer solutions, together targeting over USD 1 billion in reinsurance premiums.

-Alpha Dhabi Expands Stake in Em Sherif: Alpha Dhabi Holding acquired an additional 24.9% stake in Em Sherif Holding Ltd for AED 476 million, increasing ownership to 60%. The award-winning restaurant group operates across Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, and the United Kingdom.