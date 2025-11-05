Suhail Al Mazrouei announces AED170 billion investment by 2030 in roads & transport projects to ease traffic congestion

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced a AED170 billion package of national transport and road projects to be implemented by 2030, aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing mobility across the UAE.

In his keynote session at the the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei said the projects are part of a comprehensive strategy to advance transport infrastructure, including the expansion of major roads across the country, enhancement of public transport, and implementation of high-speed and light rail projects. The strategy aims to keep pace with population and economic growth while ensuring a better quality of life for citizens and residents.

Al Mazrouei stated that the ministry is working to enhance federal road efficiency by 73% over the next five years through a comprehensive development plan that includes expanding the number of lanes from 19 to 33 in each direction.

He noted that the plan comprises upgrading major highways, including the addition of six lanes to Etihad Road — three in each direction — increasing its capacity by 60 percent and bringing the total to 12 lanes.

Emirates Road will be expanded to 10 lanes along its entire stretch, increasing capacity by 65% and reducing travel time by 45%. Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road will be widened to 10 lanes, enhancing capacity by 45%.

The plan also includes a study to construct a fourth federal highway, extending 120 kilometers with 12 lanes with a capacity of up to 360,000 trips per day, further enhancing traffic flow.

Al Mazrouei noted that “these efforts come in implementation of the leadership’s directives to develop a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that enhances traffic flow, supports comprehensive development, and improves quality of life in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 plan.”

Al Mazrouei noted that the ministry has begun implementing the project to upgrade and develop Emirates Road, with an estimated cost of AED 750 million, set to be complete within two years.

He said the project was part of several development plans on major highways, in line with the UAE’s vision of establishing a more advanced, efficient, and sustainable federal road network capable of meeting the demands of rapid population and economic growth. It also reflects the nation’s commitment to improving traffic flow and reducing emissions to ensure a safer travel experience for all road users.

He noted that addressing traffic congestion is a central issue and a national priority for UAE’s federal and local entities, which continue efforts to strengthen the roads infrastructure, enhance the efficiency of public transport networks, and reduce reliance on private vehicles.

He added that developing and adapting traffic policies to the requirements of urban growth is a key pillar in ensuring smooth and efficient traffic flow, while enhancing mobility for all road users across the UAE.

Al Mazrouei said the number of vehicles on the road has increased by more than 8% annually, compared to the global average of 2%. He pointed to people’s heavy reliance on private vehicles across the UAE, the overlap in working and school hours, and the continued population growth as contributing factors to traffic congestion.

He affirmed that the ministry will work in coordination with local entities to implement a series of plans aimed at addressing traffic challenges. These include updating policies and regulations to address traffic congestion and vehicle growth, improving the integration of transport networks, and introducing innovative mobility options that encourage public use and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

The Ministry is also studying the enhancement of existing highways linking the Emirates and the development of new routes through national projects at both local and federal levels.

Al Mazrouei added: “The Ministry adopts a comprehensive strategic approach to addressing traffic congestion by implementing innovative solutions and smart technologies that enhance traffic efficiency.”

He said an integrated 24-hour traffic monitoring center analyzes congestion causes and proposes effective solutions.

Al Mazrouei noted that Etihad Rail is on track to commence its passenger transport services by 2026 in line with plans to provide an integrated, safe, and efficient railway network.

“The network will strengthen connectivity between cities and communities, reduce traffic congestion, and meet passenger needs in accordance with the highest international standards,” said Al Mazrouei.

He noted that the AED50 billion UAE Railway Programme, announced in 2021, reflects the UAE’s commitment of strengthening the transport sector and promoting road safety.