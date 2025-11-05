Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, UN explore ways to empower youth for promoting peace, co-existence

GENEVA, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) discussed with Tatiana Valovaya is the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), ways to strengthen the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which was signed in 2019 by the late Pope Francis and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.

The meeting, held at the Palais des Nations, underscored the shared vision between the United Nations and the Committee, founded on compassion, mutual understanding, and the belief that humanity’s strength lies in its diversity.

Discussions focused on mechanisms for cooperation to promote the document’s message through youth programs and international initiatives. The Committee emphasised that “young people today are not only the inheritors of the world, but also its builders and planners.”

The UN official praised the Committee’s dedication to transforming the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity from a moral declaration into a practical framework for global cooperation.