Sharjah Ruler witnesses launch of Kalimat Group’s ‘Sarab’ imprint

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, attended the launch of the Group’s new imprint “Sarab”, during the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

Dedicated to publishing high-end visual art and coffee-table books, Sarab specialises in documenting Arab arts and culture through a contemporary visual lens that blends design excellence with intellectual depth. Each title offers readers a distinctive experience that celebrates the richness of Arab identity while opening new horizons for cross-cultural dialogue with the world.

Sarab marked its launch with four luxury art publications that capture the cultural and intellectual diversity of Sharjah. The first, Sharjah from the Sky, produced in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, presents a stunning aerial perspective of the emirate, showcasing the harmony between its urban landscape and natural environment.

The second title, Mosques of Sharjah, created in partnership with the Department of Islamic Affairs, highlights the emirate’s architectural and cultural heritage through its remarkable mosques.

The third, Sharjah Libraries – A Century of Knowledge, developed with the Sharjah Book Authority, offers a comprehensive chronicle of all public libraries across the emirate, celebrating the centenary of the establishment of its first library in 1925.

The fourth book, Mleiha – Ancient Treasures of the United Arab Emirates, produced in collaboration with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the prestigious international publisher Assouline, showcases the archaeological and historical depth of the Mleiha region and its role in preserving the UAE’s ancient heritage.

Commenting on the launch, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, said: “The launch of Sarab extends our vision to explore new ways of engaging with knowledge and to reimagine the book as a visual work that unites concept and beauty. Art books are not merely luxurious publications; they are vessels of culture that embody the spirit of creativity and present it in ways that honour its richness and diversity. Through Sarab, we aim to reinforce the presence of Arab identity within this genre and offer readers a new window through which to experience beauty and knowledge as one.”

She added: “This project draws inspiration from Sharjah’s enduring cultural spirit, one that has always championed innovation in the service of knowledge and transformed cultural initiatives into sustainable, human-centred projects. We believe that every book carries a message and that every idea deserves a medium worthy of its expression.”

Sarab represents the latest evolution in Kalimat Group’s journey to advance Arabic publishing through specialised imprints. Following the success of Kalimat for children’s and young adult literature, Rewayat for Arabic and international fiction, and Comics for graphic novels, Sarab adds a new dimension to the Group’s portfolio, producing visually striking, intellectually rich books that document the region’s art, culture, and history in a contemporary form designed to engage readers worldwide.