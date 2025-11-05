Sharjah, Arab-Portuguese chambers of commerce & industry discuss expanding trade, investment cooperation

SHARJAH, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Arab-Portuguese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAP) to discuss strengthening trade and investment links between the business communities of Sharjah and Portugal. The discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade, boosting cross-investment, and exploring cooperation in strategic and high-value sectors aligned with the economic priorities of both nations.

The meeting took place at the Sharjah Chamber headquarters, bringing together Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Rui Gomes da Silva, Vice President of CCIAP, along with an accompanying delegation. Also present were Mohamed Rashid Ali Demas, a SCCI board member; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, the Director-General of SCCI; Ahmed Juma Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of Support Services at SCCI; Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr Haider Al-Khudairi, Secretary-General of CCIAP.

The discussions highlighted the shift in bilateral trade structures towards non-oil industrial products, marking a significant transformation that underscores both nations’ commitment to diversified and sustainable economic growth.

Both parties explored opportunities for investing in sustainability, the circular economy, sustainable tourism, and smart agriculture, while also strengthening frameworks that foster closer ties between business communities in Sharjah and Portugal.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that collaboration with the Arab-Portuguese Chamber reflects the positive momentum in UAE–Portugal relations, adding that the UAE’s exports to Portugal have shifted towards value-added non-oil products such as steel, plastics, and aluminium, contributing to substantial growth in trade volume.

He emphasised that Sharjah’s investment environment—characterised by advanced infrastructure, strategic geographic positioning, and investor-friendly policies—offers a fertile ground for sustainable partnerships. He also highlighted the importance of promoting long-term collaboration in sectors aligned with the new economy and industries focused on sustainability.

For his part, Rui Gomes da Silva praised Sharjah’s proactive role in fostering bilateral relations, highlighting the emirate’s robust business ecosystem, diverse investment opportunities, and competitive incentives that support sustainable economic growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to promote reciprocal trade missions and facilitate direct engagement between investors and business leaders, aiming to build enduring partnerships that support sustainable economic development and the strategic objectives of both nations.