EMSTEEL, e& collaborate to launch first-of-its-kind advanced private 5G network pilot in manufacturing

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group (ADX: EMSTEEL), one of the region’s largest publicly listed steel and building materials manufacturer, today announced the successful pilot launch of private 5G network of its kind in the manufacturing industry, in collaboration with e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&.

The initiative marks a significant step towards EMSTEEL’s Industry 4.0 ambitions, a central pillar of the UAE’s national strategy for industry, Operation 300bn, and enhances operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability across its production facilities.

This state-of-the-art private 5G network provides guaranteed, high-speed coverage across EMSTEEL’s extensive and complex industrial environments, overcoming the limitations of traditional connectivity solutions. By keeping all data secure within EMSTEEL’s dedicated, on-premises infrastructure, the network enables the secure integration of high-tech projects, including the Asset Insight platform.

The Asset Insight app was the first application demonstrated on the network. Using industry-grade tablets, workers can scan QR codes on equipment to access real-time asset documentation, maintenance history, and sensor data. The app also allows for the on-the-spot creation of maintenance requests, which helps to minimise downtime and costly repairs while boosting maintenance efficiency and safety.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer, EMSTEEL, said: “Our partnership with e& UAE to launch the World’s first private 5G network in manufacturing represents a landmark achievement in EMSTEEL’s digital transformation journey. It is more than a technological upgrade; it is a fundamental shift in how we operate, innovate, and ensure the safety of our people and assets. The Asset Insight platform is a powerful example of how we are translating Industry 4.0 principles into tangible operational benefits. This pilot launch reinforces our commitment to pioneering sustainable and efficient manufacturing practices, setting a new benchmark for the industrial sector both regionally and globally.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said: “This transformative private 5G deployment with EMSTEEL exemplifies our vision of enabling the industries of tomorrow through cutting-edge connectivity. By delivering enterprise-grade network infrastructure tailored for demanding manufacturing environments, we are unlocking possibilities for smart factories, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven operations. At e&, we are committed to partnering with industry leaders like EMSTEEL to co-create solutions that don’t just connect devices but fundamentally reimagine how industries operate and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The successful pilot demonstrates EMSTEEL’s ongoing commitment to investing in advanced technologies that improve operational performance and strengthen its position as a global leader in low-carbon steel production and sustainable building materials. This transformative technology strategy is pushing the boundaries of operational excellence beyond manufacturing, with applications extending to commercial operations, customer experience, health and safety, sustainability, data utility, research and development, and other areas.