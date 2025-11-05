Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index for Federal Entities launched during UAE Government Annual Meetings

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, has announced the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index, an initiative aimed at assessing the preparedness of federal entities to lead and excel in the era of AI.

The minister affirmed that, under the vision and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has achieved a record 97 % utilisation rate of artificial intelligence tools across government entities.

He noted that this accomplishment reflects the nation’s proactive approach, its agility in adopting advanced technologies, and its enhanced standing as a global leader in this vital field.

The announcement was made during a session on national experiences in artificial intelligence, held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The session brought together chief artificial intelligence officers from various federal entities to review national experiences and future strategies in the AI domain.

The minister stated that technology, like every invention throughout history, requires both developers and adopters, emphasising that development and adoption are complementary and equally significant elements in advancing innovation.

He pointed out that the world is witnessing a comprehensive digital transformation, with certain countries attaining exceptional success in adopting and applying advanced technologies, even in cases where such innovations were not developed locally — thereby establishing themselves as global leaders in digital transformation and technological implementation.

He further underscored that the UAE’s vision is founded on the principle that artificial intelligence does not replace humans but empowers nations.

Al Olama affirmed that the primary objective of artificial intelligence is to enhance human capability and efficiency, rather than to displace human roles.

“With the advent of AI, competition is now determined by intelligence rather than size, and by speed rather than age,” he said, noting that artificial intelligence multiplies the productivity of every Emirati by one hundred times, effectively equating the UAE’s productive capacity to that of 100 million people.