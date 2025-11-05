Abu Dhabi Chamber signs agreement with 1X Technologies to advance AI, robotics innovation in industrial, energy sectors

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber has signed a landmark agreement with 1X Technologies, Inc., marking a significant step in its ongoing mission to stimulate private sector growth and attract global partnerships that drive industrial transformation. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of the Chamber, and Mr. Mustally Hussain, Chief Financial Officer of 1X Technologies, Inc.

The partnership focuses on applying robotics and AI to advance clean energy, smart manufacturing, and industrial automation. In addition, the agreement is designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt next-generation automation and AI solutions, improving productivity and facilitating global market access.

The collaboration opens new doors for companies based in Abu Dhabi to engage with 1X, the world’s leading developer of robotics, and to explore opportunities for localising future technologies within the region’s industrial and energy sectors. 1X Technologies, Inc. is recognised globally for its pioneering work in humanoid robots and AI-driven technologies, delivering innovative solutions that boost efficiency and productivity while supporting the transition to smart, future-ready industries. This partnership positions 1X as a key player in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for technological leadership and industrial competitiveness.

Commenting on the agreement, Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri said: “This agreement represents an important milestone in the Chamber’s efforts to expand international partnerships and support Abu Dhabi’s vision of building a diversified, knowledge-driven economy powered by advanced technologies. We look forward to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a hub for industrial and energy innovation, and to empowering local companies and entrepreneurs to pursue new growth opportunities in global markets.”

Mustally Hussain, CFO of 1X Technologies, Inc., added: “We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Chamber at a time when advanced technologies are reshaping entire global economies. NEO represents a new era of human-robot collaboration — one where intelligent machines can work safely alongside people to transform how industries operate. Abu Dhabi stands out as a leader in innovation, making this partnership strategically valuable for our growth.”

Through its presence at ADIPEC, the Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to build its international network, connecting the emirate’s business community with strategic partners and opportunities from around the world. This effort further cements Abu Dhabi’s status as a preferred destination for investment and entrepreneurship in next-generation industries.