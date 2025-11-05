UAE International Press Conference outlines national achievements, government directions to strengthen nation's global leadership

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Government Media Office organised for the first time the ‘UAE International Press Conference’ as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, with the participation of ministers and more than 200 journalists and media professionals representing local, regional and international media outlets.

The conference served as an open dialogue between the UAE Government and media outlets to highlight key updates, directions, and government achievements across vital sectors.

It also provided a comprehensive overview of the progress in key areas related to investment, energy, artificial intelligence, and the UAE’s foreign aid efforts, in addition to showcasing the country’s major economic achievements and strategic plans to reinforce its global leadership.

The landmark event reflects the UAE’s approach rooted in dialogue and transparency, as well as its commitment to building strong partnerships with leading local, regional, and international media institutions.

As part of its agenda, the event highlighted the UAE’s constructive response to global developments, its positive influence on pressing international issues, and its global efforts to support vulnerable communities and promote peace and cooperation among nations.

5 key principles

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the ‘UAE International Press Conference’ aims to strengthen transparency and communication with the media.

His Excellency Al Gergawi highlighted the UAE’s five core principles that have shaped the UAE’s agenda, decisions and policies since its foundation.

The first principle is “economic openness”, which the UAE has adopted to attract talent and expertise, draw investments, and build trade and economic partnerships with countries around the world.

“This openness has been a key driver in diversifying our economy,” His Excellency said, referring to the UAE’s pledge, announced during the 2015 World Government Summit, to celebrate the export of the country’s last barrel of oil after 50 years.

Al Gergawi said: “Today, the contribution of the non-oil sector to the nation’s GDP reached 77.5% during the first half of 2025. Our target is to reach 80% by 2031, and, according to current projections, we are on track to achieve this milestone ahead of schedule.”

He added: “Non-oil foreign trade in goods and services has reached approximately AED 27 trillion over the past 10 years, and is expected to more than double over the next decade to reach at least AED 68 trillion by 2035.”

He stressed that the “principle of economic openness is not a temporary choice, but a lasting commitment for the next 50 years. Our message is clear to all who believe in the UAE model: the UAE will remain the gateway of opportunity and the capital of the future.”

The second principle is “balanced political relations.” His Excellency Al Gergawi said under the UAE’s leadership, the country balanced international relations based on mutual interests and shared economic development.

In the past three years, the UAE has signed economic agreements and partnerships with 32 countries around the world. Today, the growth rate of non-oil foreign trade in the first half of this year reached 24.5% compared to the same period last year — 14 times more than the global average.

His Excellency Al Gergawi stressed that the UAE leadership will continue to strengthen balanced, stable, and prosperous relations, following a well-established approach since the nation’s founding, based on global openness and cooperation.

“The UAE does not take sides with East or West; it takes the side of the future, a future built on stability, prosperity, development, and peace,” he said.

The third principle is “agile governance”, which enables decision-making that keeps pace with rapid developments, particularly in the economic and technological fields.

Mohammad Al Gergawi said: “The UAE responds to challenges with agility and foresight, as demonstrated during the COVID-19 crisis through bold decisions that supported the economy.”

Following the issuance of the Federal Law allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of commercial companies, the number of businesses in the UAE grew by 235 percent over the past five years, rising to more than 1.3 million by the end of the first half of this year, compared to 400,000 in the same period in 2020.

Al Gergawi said that in the past three years, 80 percent of the UAE’s legislation has been updated, demonstrating agility and driving major development across the nation in an ever-changing world.

The fourth principle is “technology as a driver for progress.”

Al Gergawi said: “We do not view technology merely as a tool, but as a fundamental pillar in building the economy, advancing education, and improving quality of life.”

Earlier this year, the UAE introduced Artificial Intelligence as a mandatory subject across all grades in public schools. The country also claimed the top global ranking for AI adoption in the workplace in 2025, according to Microsoft's recent report, published earlier this week.

Earlier in May, the ‘Stargate’ project, the largest AI infrastructure cluster outside the US, was announced in the UAE, reaffirming the nation’s position among the most future-ready countries.

Al Gergawi said: “The leadership’s directives are clear: we must not only keep pace with the technological revolution, but lead it. We must not wait for the future, but be at the heart of designing and shaping it.”

The last principle is “human-centric development.”

A total of 91% of UAE citizens own their homes, one of the highest rates globally, reflecting the success of housing policies in ensuring family stability.

In the healthcare sector, the UAE ranks among the highest in life expectancy, thanks to the quality of care and comprehensive health coverage. The country also ranked ninth globally in the 2025 IMD World Talent Ranking.

Al Gergawi announced that since its launch at the UAE Government Annual Meetings three years ago, the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision has achieved 67 percent of its targets across economy, international cooperation, and government excellence.

He added: “Every policy in the UAE is centered on people, and every plan aims at their stability and prosperity. The ultimate objective is to build a better life for people in the UAE.”

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, plays an influential regional and international role through its realistic and agile approach to navigating global developments.

He said: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE adopts the concept of strategic independence by building bridges of cooperation with various nations and working collectively through partnerships with friendly countries.”

Gargas pointed out that the UAE contributes effectively to promoting peace and stability in the region and the world, and makes significant efforts to drive sustainable development for communities. He added that the UAE also works to instill the values of tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence as an authentic component of the Emirati national identity.

Gargash explained that the UAE is continuing to solidify its standing as a key influencer in shaping joint international solutions to address pressing global challenges.

He also emphasised that the UAE, guided by its leadership’s clear vision, and aided by the ambition of its people and its unique geopolitical position, is set to be instrumental in shaping the future of the region and the world.

He noted that the UAE has successfully achieved this international presence by adopting balanced relationships founded on shared interests and mutual respect.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, affirmed that the ministry, guided by the vision and directives of UAE leadership, is focused on achieving self sufficiency in basic needs, increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP, and boosting industrial exports.

The Ministry is also working to ensure supply chain sustainability, accelerate the adoption of advanced technology, and attract investors to the industrial sector.

Highlighting the ministry’s significant progress since its establishment four years ago, His Excellency Al Jaber noted that the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy has surged by 62% to AED 190 billion, while the value of industrial exports has grown by 68% to AED 197 billion.

He attributed this success to several key factors, primarily a robust legislative and regulatory framework that supports industrial growth and protects the business and investment community. He also emphasised the critical role of effective partnerships between the government, the private sector, and investors.

He also pointed to the UAE’s remarkable rise in global competitiveness, advancing five places in the Competitive Industrial Performance Index to rank 27th globally and first in the Arab world.

The UAE also ranked fifth in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development (QI4SD) Index. He highlighted the role of the UAE’s advanced framework of standardisation, metrology and conformity in boosting global confidence in the quality of Emirati products and industries. This framework has led to the adoption of over 28,000 national standards and the accreditation of 120 laboratories in line with top international practices.

Al Jaber concluded: “Thanks to the vision of our leadership, the UAE is steadily advancing to become a global hub for advanced and future-focused industries, exporting to all corners of the world through an integrated production and supply chain ecosystem.”

Foreign aid

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stated that the UAE adopts a steadfast approach to its foreign policy, rooted in partnership, cooperation and human solidarity. This stems from the nation’s belief that stability, peace and development are the fruits of joint action and collective responsibility.

Al Hashimy said: “Since its founding and first steps towards adopting a global humanitarian approach, the UAE has never wavered in extending help to those in need. The UAE has offered over AED 370 billion in foreign aid benefiting more than a billion people worldwide.”

“This humanitarian approach is particularly evident in Gaza, where the UAE launched Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and provided over AED 9.4 billion in aid, 100,000 tonnes of supplies and 2 million gallons of water. The UAE also helped evacuate 2,961 patients and their companions for treatment in its hospitals.”

Al Hashimy added that the UAE has allocated around AED 3 billion over the past 2 years in support of the Sudanese people, affirming its continuous support for Sudan, in partnership with the United Nations and international organisations.

She noted that the UAE has also offered AED 2.61 billion to support stability and reconstruction efforts in Yemen, and effectively mediated in Ukraine, resulting in the exchange of over 4,600 captives since the war started.

Al Hashimy pointed out that the UAE’s humanitarian efforts included establishing 10 motherhood clinics across Afghanistan and providing 700 million units of polio vaccines in Pakistan.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Economy and Tourism Minister, said the UAE continues to strengthen its leading position in global indicators.

The UAE has ranked first globally for the fourth consecutive year in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Report 2024/2025 and topped the region in venture capital deals in 2025, according to data platform Magnitt.

The UAE also ranked fifth globally in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Report and 11th globally in IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking. In addition, 32 UAE-based companies were featured in Forbes Middle East’s annual list of the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for 2025.

Bin Touq noted that hotels across the UAE received more than 16.1 million guests during the first six months of this year, marking a 5.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The UAE currently has 1,243 hotel establishments offering more than 216,000 rooms.

He added that hotel revenues in the UAE reached AED 26.1 billion in the first half of this year, reflecting a 6.3 percent growth compared to the same period last year. The hotel occupancy rate stood at 80.5 percent during the first half of this year.

The contribution of the tourism and travel sector to the UAE’s GDP reached AED 257.3 billion ($70.1 billion) in 2024, accounting for 13 percent of the national economy and representing a 3.2 percent increase compared to 2023.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, announced a comprehensive suite of initiatives designed to solidify the UAE’s leadership in AI and the digital economy. These projects align with the nation’s drive to establish itself as a global hub for future technologies and accelerate its transformation into a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation.

The suite included the Tech Experiment Innovations initiative, the AI in the Field Indicator, digital economy initiatives such as the Digital Academy, the National Platform for Digital Economy Jobs, the Digital Economy CTO, and an incentive scheme for digital economy companies.

Al Olama affirmed the UAE Government’s commitment to adopting, developing, and utilising future technology to benefit society. He explained that this commitment is a core part of the government’s approach to accelerate a holistic digital transformation, which in turn drives sustainable development, fosters innovation, and enhances global competitiveness.