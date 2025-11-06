Saif bin Zayed chairs ministerial meeting of International Security Alliance

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, chaired the sixth ministerial meeting of the International Security Alliance, held at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of interior ministers from the Alliance’s member states.

Opening the session, Sheikh Saif welcomed the attending ministers to what he described as their second home, the UAE, a country that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has embraced tolerance as a national value, made coexistence a bridge for mutual understanding, and carried a message of peace to the wider world.

In his address, Sheikh Saif emphasised that the future of global security cannot rest on individual or isolated efforts. He noted that true stability depends on integration, cooperation, and trust among nations that share the belief that security is the foundation of sustainable development and that collaboration is the path toward a safer and more stable future.

He also announced the accession of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the International Security Alliance, describing it as an important milestone that broadens the Alliance’s international reach and strengthens its presence on the global stage.

The inclusion of Brazil, he said, reflects growing international recognition of the Alliance’s vision to unite efforts and promote the values of human security and peace.