'TRENDS' to host 2nd Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence on November 13

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory will host its second annual Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence on 13th November, in strategic partnership with the UAE Cybersecurity Council and 20 other entities.

Held under the theme “Tech Diplomacy in the MENA Region,” the conference will take place at the TRENDS Grand Conference Hall in Abu Dhabi, bringing together researchers and experts from the US Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Google, OpenAI, G42, GC REAIM, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and New York University Abu Dhabi, among others.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, stated that the event will discuss key issues related to the latest developments in AI and tech diplomacy through three main sessions that bring together an elite group of experts, decision-makers, and academics from around the world.

Dr. Al-Ali emphasised the significance of the TRENDS Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence, explaining that this year’s conference marks a new milestone in TRENDS’ journey, taking place at a crucial time to address a highly relevant topic: Tech Diplomacy.

He added that this subject reflects advanced awareness of the realities of the current stage, in which artificial intelligence and emerging technologies have become pivotal forces shaping politics, economics, security, and international relations. Understanding these transformations, he said, is a strategic necessity for decision-makers and thinkers alike.

Dr. Al-Ali further highlighted that this event reflects TRENDS’ vision of supporting global dialogue on technology and policy while reinforcing the UAE’s stature as a leading hub in the future knowledge industry.

Awadh Al Breiki, Senior Researcher and Head of the TRENDS Global Sector, explained that the dialogue opens with the first session, titled "Powering Progress: The New Era of US-Gulf Partnerships," which explores opportunities for strategic cooperation between the two sides in innovation and advanced technology, and highlights the role of artificial intelligence in driving future partnerships.

The second session, "Navigating the Geopolitics of AI," will highlight the implications of technological advancement on the global balance of power and the impact of AI on international relations and policymaking.

The third session, "Soft Power Through AI and Digital Infrastructure," will explore how innovative technologies can be harnessed to enhance a nation’s image, foster civilisational communication, and promote sustainable development.

TRENDS’ 2nd Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence will conclude with a closing address summarising the key ideas and recommendations from the sessions, aimed at supporting research and practical collaboration in artificial intelligence at regional and international levels.