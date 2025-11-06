Mansour bin Zayed meets with Secretaries-General of UAE Executive Councils

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Secretaries-General of the UAE Executive Councils, as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 held in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting discussed national priorities for the coming phase and reviewed key proposed projects aimed at strengthening government efforts across the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE continues its development journey through an integrated institutional framework that places the nation’s and citizens’ future at the forefront of its priorities.

He stressed that the Executive Councils represent a key pillar in ensuring coordination and cooperation among all government entities to enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness and to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy that fulfills the leadership’s vision and the aspirations of its people.

His Highness called for intensified efforts to keep pace with growth across various sectors, overcome challenges, maintain national achievements, and align government plans and programs while supporting initiatives that promote government integration.

The meeting discussed recent national achievements across several development sectors, including the Nafis programme, the Etihad Rail network, and energy and electricity projects.

It also addressed proposals aimed at strengthening and expanding collaboration among government entities across the UAE, forming joint teams to implement innovative solutions across various sectors, and launching pilot projects to enhance public services and streamline procedures.

The discussions highlighted the need to follow up on joint government initiatives and key national files, particularly those related to housing, healthcare, infrastructure, logistics, and programmes that enhance the UAE’s business environment competitiveness.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of The UAE Cabinet; Rashid Al Ameri, Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs within the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Office and Acting Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Asma Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; and Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain.