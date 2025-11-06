UAE joins International Competition Network

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, has joined the International Competition Network (ICN). The strategic move aims to bolster the UAE’s integration into the global competition framework and leverage the latest expertise and advanced practices in competition policy and enforcement.

The move also underscores the UAE’s pioneering role in fostering regional and international cooperation on competition, building effective partnerships with global economic organisations to enhance market governance and prevent monopolistic practices. The ICN comprises 140 competition authorities and regulatory bodies from around the world.

The UAE’s accession to the ICN complements the national efforts to develop a robust ecosystem of legislation and policies for protecting and regulating competition. This includes the issuance of Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2023 on the Regulation of Competition, which established a proactive and flexible framework to ensure market fairness and prevent monopolistic practices, alongside the Cabinet's decision regarding the ratios and controls related to the implementation of the Competition Regulation Law.

Safeya Al Safi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Commercial Control and Governance Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the UAE’s accession to the ICN marks a significant step. It reflects the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the principles of transparency, fairness, and competitiveness within the national economy.

She said, “We remain committed to strengthening international cooperation, sharing expertise, and implementing global best practices in the enforcement of competition legislation in the UAE. This aligns with the UAE’s vision of building a fair business environment that encourages innovation and sustainable growth. We will continue to develop our regulatory and oversight tools to promote healthy competition, which supports businesses, benefits consumers, and solidifies the UAE’s status as a global hub for trade and investment.”

She further indicated that joining the ICN cements the UAE’s presence in the international economic landscape and dialogue by enabling it to work with regional and global competition networks. This enhances the exchange of expertise and contributes to developing regulatory frameworks that are better aligned with international standards. It also reinforces the UAE’s position as a key player in shaping the future of global competition policies and affirms its leadership in building a comprehensive economic model based on governance, innovation, and sustainability.

The ICN membership supports the UAE’s efforts to build a more competitive, innovation and productivity-driven economy through empowering SMEs, attracting quality investments, and stimulating fair competition that enhances the quality of products and services, contributes to consumer protection, and expands consumer choice.

This will improve the efficiency of national markets and enhance their ability to address anti-competitive practices, thereby supporting business environment stability and driving sustainable economic growth.

The ICN serves as a global platform for policy coordination and the exchange of expertise among competition authorities from various countries. It provides extensive opportunities for developing institutional and technical capabilities and participating in working groups on specialized topics, including merger control, abuse of market dominance, anti-competitive agreements, and raising awareness about the importance of fair market policies.

As an ICN member, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism will enhance its partnerships with leading international bodies, facilitating knowledge exchange and developing national competencies through training and technical cooperation programmes that bolster the UAE’s readiness in market governance.