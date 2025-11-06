Abu Dhabi Police participates in 'Leadership in Mass Events' programme in Los Angeles

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) General Headquarters participated in the Leadership in Mass Events programme held at the Los Angeles Police Academy in the United States.

Participants represented police and security agencies from various countries, including the US, the UAE, Canada, Brazil, Italy, Spain and Australia.

Brigadier General Mohammed Salem Al Mazyoud Al Shehhi, Head of the Events Security Management Centre, said the participation underscores ADP’s commitment to advancing its systems for managing and securing major events, while drawing on international expertise and sharing best practices in planning, management and security coordination.

He affirmed that ADP continues to develop the skills of its personnel and enhance its preparedness in managing major events, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to ensure the highest levels of security and safety.

He added that the programme forms part of Los Angeles’ preparations to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games, both of which require a high level of readiness and coordination among security and service entities.

The programme featured discussion sessions, training workshops and field visits to crowd management sites and operations centres, aimed at reviewing modern systems and technologies used in securing global events. Participants were familiarised with global law enforcement leadership perspectives in managing mass events.