TA’ZIZ signs agreement with India’s Sanmar, securing major export deal from Ruwais

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TA’ZIZ on Thursday signed two product sale agreement term sheets with The Sanmar Group, a leading global producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and speciality chemicals, for the supply of key petrochemical feedstocks.

The agreements were signed during ADIPEC in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, the former Indian Ambassador to the UAE and Egypt, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, and board member of The Sanmar Group.

Under the terms of the long-term agreements, which are up to 10 years, TA’ZIZ will supply Sanmar with over 350,000 tonnes per annum of ethylene dichloride (EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM).

The products will be produced at the TA’ZIZ Chemicals Industrial Zone in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi and represent the first time either chemical has been exported from the UAE.

Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ, said, "These agreements underscore TA’ZIZ’s commitment to becoming a reliable supplier of high-quality petrochemical products to global markets. We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group to support their growth ambitions in Egypt and India as we enable industrial development and economic diversification in the UAE."

He added that these agreements build on the existing robust economic ties between the UAE and India, offering further long-term collaboration opportunities and value addition between the two partners.

VCM and EDC are critical raw materials in the production of PVC, a versatile thermoplastic used in a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. These chemicals will support The Sanmar Group’s PVC production in Port Said, Egypt and Cuddalore, India.

Through this initiative, TA’ZIZ is boosting the production of UAE-made chemicals and enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s chemicals sector, both domestically and in global markets.

Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, said, "We are pleased to initiate our strategic relationship with TA’ZIZ. These long-term agreements reflect our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation."

The TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of chemicals once construction is completed in 2028. The EDC and VCM will be manufactured at the TA’ZIZ PVC production complex, the zone’s largest facility, which has a marketable production capacity of 1.9 mtpa across caustic soda, EDC, PVC and VCM.

Additionally, the zone will include a 1 mtpa ammonia plant and a 1.8 mtpa methanol plant. By enabling domestic downstream growth and serving key international markets, TA’ZIZ is reinforcing its role as a trusted global energy partner and a catalyst for the UAE’s industrial development in line with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Operation 300bn.