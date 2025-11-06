UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lebanon

BEIRUT, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Fahad Al Kaabi presented his credentials as UAE Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic to Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon, during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Beirut.

Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Aoun, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Lebanon.

For his part, President Aoun conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

President Aoun also wished Al Kaabi success in his duties to further enhance bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Kaabi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Lebanon and reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing bilateral ties across various sectors to further deepen the bonds of friendship between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and Lebanon and ways to further develop them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.