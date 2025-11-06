Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Binghatti Holding's debut $500 million green Sukuk

DUBAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the listing of a US$500 million debut Green Sukuk by Binghatti Holding Limited, one of Dubai’s fastest growing property developers.

Issued under Binghatti’s $1.5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the Green Sukuk matures in 2029 and marks the company’s first ESG-linked issuance.

The offering was oversubscribed 4.3 times, receiving over $2.1 billion in orders from regional and international investors. Reflecting that robust demand, the issuance was priced at a profit rate of 7.75 percent, having tightened from the initial guidance of 8.125 percent.

The proceeds from the Sukuk will be allocated to a portfolio of qualified green projects that align with Binghatti’s sustainability framework. The issuance reinforces Binghatti’s alignment with the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative and supports Dubai’s strategy to advance sustainable finance as a key pillar of its economic growth.

To commemorate the listing, Ahmed BinGhatti and Katralnada BinGhatti, Vice Chairman and CEO of Binghatti Holding Limited, respectively, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior executives from both organisations.

“Our debut Green Sukuk marks a significant milestone in Binghatti’s journey toward sustainable and responsible growth. The Sukuk’s strong oversubscription is a clear affirmation of the success of our unique vertically integrated business model and the confidence that both regional and international investors place in our vision and performance," said Katralnada BinGhatti.

Ali said, “The transaction reflects the growing investor appetite for ESG-focused instruments and the strength of Dubai’s capital markets as a global hub for Islamic and sustainable finance. Listings of this calibre demonstrate Nasdaq Dubai's ability to connect leading UAE issuers with international investors, diversify funding opportunities, and advance the UAE’s sustainable finance ambitions through a transparent and trusted marketplace.”

With this listing, Binghatti’s total Sukuk value listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached $1.5 billion, reflecting the company’s continued confidence in the exchange.

The total outstanding value of debt listings on Nasdaq Dubai now exceeds $141 billion, reaffirming its standing as one of the world’s leading venues for Islamic and sustainable finance instruments.