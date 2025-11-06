Financial Stability Council holds second meeting of 2025 during UAE Government Annual Meetings

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the second meeting of the Financial Stability Council’s Board of Directors for the year 2025, held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed praised the Council’s efforts in strengthening the resilience of the state’s financial system and enhancing coordination among the relevant entities.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour stated that the national economy enjoys strong foundations that enable it to overcome challenges, thanks to the visionary leadership, balanced policies, and robust financial infrastructure.

He affirmed that enhancing financial stability represents a key pillar in supporting sustainable growth, economic diversification, and boosting the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The Council discussed several topics on its agenda and reviewed regional and international economic developments and their impact on the country’s financial stability, as well as technological and innovative initiatives aimed at consolidating the UAE’s global leadership position.

The Council was also briefed on the domestic and global financial stability report for the first nine months of 2025, which highlighted the robustness and resilience of the financial system in the face of global challenges, in addition to updates on the work of the advisory technical committee and the Council’s working groups, and the progress made in carrying out their tasks.