ADNOC Distribution earmarks around $300 million annually for organic growth in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution Chief Executive Officer Bader Al Lamki said the company earmarks between $250 million and $300 million annually to support organic growth across the three countries where it operates — the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

He added that the company is also exploring non-organic growth opportunities through potential acquisitions or entry into new markets as part of its strategy to deliver strong, long-term returns to shareholders.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2025, Al Lamki said ADNOC Distribution spent around AED772 million during the first nine months of 2025, with more than 50 percent directed toward growth projects under its smart expansion strategy aimed at delivering sustainable value.

He added that the company aims to add 100 new service stations in 2025, including over 70 in Saudi Arabia through a low-cost operating model, with the total network expected to reach 1,150 stations by 2028.

Al Lamki stressed that ADNOC Distribution continues to strengthen its leadership in the energy and retail services sector by investing in technology and digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and support sustainable growth both locally and internationally.

At ADIPEC, through the ADNOC Group’s “Genius Hub,” the company is showcasing its latest artificial intelligence and digital technology aimed at improving operations and creating more value for customers.

He noted that ADNOC Distribution has developed an AI-powered fuel demand forecasting model using advanced data analytics algorithms to determine optimal fuel distribution quantities across its more than 550 service stations. The model has achieved around 95 percent predictive accuracy, improving operational efficiency, minimising waste, and ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability.

Al Lamki said the company also uses data insights to identify high-demand residential areas for future station expansion, enhancing accessibility for local communities.

On sustainable mobility, he said ADNOC Distribution is expanding its electric vehicle charging points to between 500 and 750 points by 2028, up from 368 currently, and has launched its first hydrogen refueling station in Masdar City.