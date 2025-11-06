Dubai Otology 2025 explores latest innovations in ear, skull base medicine

DUBAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 13th Dubai Otology, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery Conference & Exhibition officially opened today in Dubai, marking the beginning of three days dedicated to scientific excellence, advanced knowledge exchange, and innovation in the field of ear and skull base medicine.

Recognised as one of the region’s leading specialised medical gatherings, the 2025 edition brings together more than 700 healthcare professionals from over 26 countries, alongside 65 distinguished speakers and 50 leading international medical brands.

Organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, the conference features 24 in-depth scientific sessions offering 21 accredited CME hours, providing a comprehensive platform for participants to explore the latest research, technologies, and clinical practices that are shaping the future of otology, neurotology, and audio-vestibular medicine.

Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region and Chairman of the Dubai Otology Conference, commented: "Dubai Otology continues to stand as a leading platform for scientific exchange and medical innovation in the region. Each year, the conference strengthens international collaboration, promotes the adoption of advanced technologies, and empowers specialists to enhance patient care outcomes. Through this continuous commitment to excellence, Dubai reaffirms its position as a global hub for healthcare development and scientific progress."

The 2025 conference presents two parallel and fully integrated tracks: the Dubai Otology Conference and the Audio-Vestibular & Rehabilitation Conference. Over three days, participants will engage in a comprehensive scientific program designed to deliver the latest insights, encourage interactive discussions, and foster collaboration among experts across the disciplines of otology, neurotology, audiology, and rehabilitation.

Across both tracks, the programme includes 24 meticulously curated sessions, led by internationally recognized experts and thought leaders. Each session is designed to explore emerging trends, tackle clinical challenges, and showcase evidence-based practices, providing attendees with a holistic perspective on the innovations and advancements shaping the future of ear and skull base medicine.

Dr. Ahmad Alamadi, Chairman of the Dubai Otology Conference and President of the Emirates ENT Society, said:"Dubai Otology stands at the crossroads of innovation and collaboration. Each year, we gather the world’s foremost experts to exchange knowledge, inspire new ideas, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in hearing science and surgical excellence. Hosting the 13th Dubai Otology Conference reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing medical science and education. It is a privilege to see Dubai continue to serve as a bridge between regional expertise and global innovation in the field of otology and neurotology."

Dr. Sarah Darwish, Chairperson of the Dubai Otology, Audio Vestibular & Rehabilitation Conference and President of the Emirates Audiology Society, added: "The Emirates Audiology Society is excited to be a part of this year’s Dubai Otology. Our members look forward to sharing updates, insights, and new research in the audiovestibular field, and will be joined by esteemed colleagues from around the world. We’re looking forward to connecting, learning, and sharing ideas with you all."

The Audio-Vestibular & Rehabilitation track will place particular emphasis on advancements in diagnostic techniques, rehabilitation therapies, and the integration of new technologies designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.

In addition to scientific presentations, the conference will feature interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and case study sessions, providing a dynamic environment for exchanging expertise and practical knowledge. These interactive formats encourage collaboration among clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders, fostering innovation and supporting the ongoing advancement of otology and neurotology practices.

Adding further value, the Dubai Otology Hands-On Cadaveric Workshop will take place from 9th to 11th November 2025 at the University of Sharjah. The workshop offers specialized training in Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery & Rhinoplasty (FESS) and Temporal Bone Dissection, allowing participants to gain practical, hands-on experience to enhance their surgical skills and clinical proficiency.

With its comprehensive scientific agenda, international participation, and focus on innovation and clinical excellence, Dubai Otology 2025 reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading hub for medical education, research, and scientific progress in the region.