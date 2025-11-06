Sultan bin Ahmed attends signing of partnerships for excellence

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the Knowledge Partnerships Programme for Government Performance and Excellence, which aims to train and qualify specialists in government excellence.

The signing took place as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 held in Abu Dhabi.

The signing involved several academic institutions to develop and implement the programme “Certified Assessor in Government Excellence – Individual Assessment”.

The Prime Minister’s Office signed MoUs with the University of Sharjah, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, and Rabdan Academy, in addition to a joint working document with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the UAE Government Leaders Programme.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi affirmed that the signing of the MoU under the Knowledge Partnerships Programme for Government Performance and Excellence reflects the University of Sharjah’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its government excellence framework.

The university seeks to develop and qualify national talent according to the highest professional and academic standards, thereby fostering a culture of quality and innovation in institutional work and preparing cadres capable of leading improvement and development across various sectors.

He noted that the Certified Assessor in Government Excellence – Individual Assessment programme represents a qualitative step toward building national capabilities specialised in evaluating institutional and individual performance based on precise scientific foundations, in alignment with the standards of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme.

He emphasised the university’s keenness to be an active partner in supporting ambitious national strategies and enhancing integration between academic institutions, government entities, and the private sector to achieve sustainable development and elevate public services to world-class standards.

According to the MoUs, all parties commit to developing content and implementing training programmes such as the Certified Assessor in Government Excellence – Individual Assessment.

The programme will qualify participants from federal, local, and private sector entities to work as assessors using the evaluation criteria and tools approved by the Sheikh Khalifa Programme. It includes feedback reports and professional presentations before judging panels, ensuring evidence-based, transparent, and impartial evaluations supported by clear documentation.

On the sidelines of the MoU signing, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visited the Artificial Intelligence Experiences Pavilion, organised alongside the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025.

He reviewed the latest innovative technologies and AI applications showcased by government entities that contribute to accelerating achievement, simplifying procedures, and improving service quality.

He listened to explanations from pavilion representatives on how AI is being integrated into government operations to enhance efficiency, boost smart government experiences, and align with the UAE’s vision for digital transformation and the future of government services.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also learned about various government services improved through AI integration, which made them faster, more accurate, and easier for the public to access.

He was briefed on how AI contributes to improving service quality, reducing time and effort, and optimising performance, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to create a smart, efficient, and forward-looking service ecosystem in line with the UAE’s digital transformation objectives.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy; Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; and a number of senior officials.