Emirates Tourism Council reviews new projects for 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Tourism Council held its fourth meeting of 2025, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism.

The meeting was attended by the heads and directors general of the country’s local tourism entities, alongside representatives from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Participants reviewed a range of new tourism projects scheduled for implementation in 2026 as part of efforts to enhance the sector’s growth and competitiveness. They also followed up on the progress of recommendations and outcomes from the previous meeting.

Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE has placed significant focus on developing the tourism sector as a key pillar of national economic growth. The country has implemented sustainable policies, strategies and projects in this vital sector, offering outstanding and unique tourism experiences for visitors from around the world and achieving major milestones that have reinforced the UAE’s leadership among regional and global destinations.

He added that the Council’s new tourism projects and initiatives represent a significant milestone in enhancing the growth and competitiveness of the tourism sector. They support the national efforts to highlight the diversity of tourism, develop comprehensive tourism offerings, and establish a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure for tourism data in the UAE, in line with international best practices.

They also contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position as the world’s best tourism destination and building a sustainable tourism sector, in alignment with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

The Council discussed the completion of the “Tourism Data Update” project in collaboration with the relevant federal and local entities. The project aims to establish a comprehensive national platform for tourism data, ensuring accuracy and transparency in measuring performance indicators. The platform will facilitate seamless sharing of data among all relevant entities.

The meeting reviewed a series of new tourism projects that the Council plans to implement over the next year, highlighting their key role in supporting the objectives of the "National Tourism Strategy 2031".

These projects focus on developing and diversifying tourism offerings across all emirates, advancing the sector’s digital transformation through innovative solutions and modern technologies, and integrating sustainability across all its activities and services. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of the visitor experience and further strengthen the competitiveness of the UAE’s tourism sector.

The Council reviewed ongoing preparations for the launch of the sixth edition of the “World's Coolest Winter” campaign. Discussions focused on opportunities for collaboration with influencers and digital platforms to further elevate the profile of the UAE’s tourism destinations and attractions, both regionally and globally, highlighting their natural and cultural diversity as well as unique tourism experiences.

The Council also explored strategies to expand the campaign’s reach to a wider international audience through innovative marketing initiatives and cutting-edge digital communication tools.

The latest edition of the campaign is scheduled to launch in December 2025, coinciding with the winter season, one of the country’s most important tourism periods.

Building on the successes of previous editions, the fifth campaign generated hotel revenues exceeding AED1.9 billion and showcased more than 290 tourist destinations across the UAE. These achievements have established the campaign as an exemplary model of collaboration among federal and local entities and the private sector.

The Council explored means to bolster cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman in the areas of tourism and heritage. It emphasised the importance of facilitating the movement of visitors and tourists between the two countries, as well as expanding cooperation in tourism investment, innovation, training, and capacity building.

Additionally, the discussions emphasised promoting sustainability practices across tourism projects and destinations, reflecting the strong ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to developing the sector.