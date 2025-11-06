Al Ain hosts UAE Warriors 65 next week

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Warriors returns to Al Ain for a landmark night of mixed martial arts featuring 13 international bouts, including a world title fight that will shape the future of women’s MMA in the region, organisers announced.

The UAE Warrors 65 will take place on 15th November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

In the main card, Brazil's Lany Silva will face Michele Oliveira for the UAE Warriors Strawweight Championship Title.

The co-main event features fan-favorite Bruno Machado (18-9, Brazil) against Australian veteran Brentin Mumford (11-9) in a high-stakes clash between two of the most experienced lightweights on the roster.