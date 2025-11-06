Dubai to host landmark Sport Integrity Forum as SIGA launches Asian chapter

DUBAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA) has announced the launch of SIGA ASIA, marking a major step in its global expansion with the upcoming Sport Integrity Forum ASIA – Dubai Chapter, set to take place on 12th November in Dubai.

The event, organised under the umbrella of Sport Integrity Action Month, will mark a historic milestone as SIGA and ISEZA – International Sports & Entertainment Zone formalise their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement will establish SIGA ASIA – Chapter Dubai, reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a global leader in sports governance.

Hosted by ISEZA and supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the half-day Forum will bring together senior figures from sport, government, business, academia, media, and civil society to discuss the most pressing integrity and governance issues in global sport, with a focus on Asia. The event follows SIGA’s announcement of its Asian expansion plans during the Summit on Female Leadership in Sport – Dubai Edition earlier this year.

Themed “A New Chapter for Integrity in Asian Sport,” the Forum will feature four panel discussions:

- Sport Integrity 2030: A Vision with Future, for the Future – exploring governance, innovation, and technology to safeguard integrity in sport.

- Playing for the Planet: Sport at the Heart of Sustainability & Social Impact – examining sport’s role in promoting environmental responsibility, gender equity, and inclusion.

- Beyond the Logo: Brands Driving Sport Integrity – focusing on transparency and accountability from sponsors, broadcasters, and partners.

- SIGA Champions: Athletes Leading the Way for Sport Integrity – highlighting athletes as leaders and advocates for integrity in sport.



