On behalf of UAE President, Nahyan bin Mubarak leads UAE delegation to 2nd World Summit for Social Development in Doha

DOHA, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, led the UAE delegation participating in the Second World Summit for Social Development, hosted by the State of Qatar at the Qatar National Convention Centre under the theme “Together for Inclusive and Sustainable Social Development.”

The summit was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in the presence of a number of world leaders, heads of governments, representatives of international and regional organisations, and distinguished global figures in the fields of social and economic development.

Recognised as one of the most important international platforms addressing the future of social development, the summit brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and civil society organizations, along with representatives from the United Nations and the private sector, to discuss ways to promote social justice and build more inclusive and sustainable societies.

The first World Summit for Social Development was held in Copenhagen in 1995, marking a global milestone in establishing the concept of comprehensive social development as a key pillar of sustainable development worldwide.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak was accompanied by Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and representatives of relevant national entities.

The UAE delegation also included representatives from several national entities concerned with social development, including: the Ministry of Community Empowerment, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, General Women’s Union, Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Office of Development Affairs, Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Family Care Authority – Abu Dhabi, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Authority of Social Contributions – Ma’an, The Executive Council of Dubai, Community Development Authority – Dubai, Social Services Department – Sharjah, and the Department of Statistics and Community Development – Sharjah.