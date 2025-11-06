Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy sign MoU

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (SCE) to enhance collaboration in the regulation of petroleum products trading and the monitoring of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel products during ADIPEC 2025.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Eng. Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Al Sheebani, Acting Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, underscoring a shared commitment to safety and sustainability across the UAE’s energy sector.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two entities to streamline regulatory procedures for the trade, storage, and transport of petroleum and diesel products, in line with technical, environmental, and safety standards. It also enhances coordination on monitoring, data sharing, and the exchange of best practices to strengthen oversight and operational efficiency.

Al Muhairbi said, “This agreement embodies a shared vision to develop an integrated governance system for the trading, storage, and transportation of petroleum products, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency, transparency, and safety. We believe this collaboration represents a pioneering step towards strengthening national integration in the energy sector and supporting the sustainability goals adopted by the UAE.”

Al Sheebani said, “This agreement represents an important step towards strengthening regulatory integration between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the energy sector, supporting more efficient and sustainable operations. By aligning regulatory efforts and enhancing cooperation, we are building a more cohesive and transparent regulatory framework that promotes economic growth and environmental stewardship. We aim to advance the UAE’s leadership in energy governance, reinforcing the resilience and competitiveness of the nation’s energy sector.”

The MoU outlines the development of unified licensing procedures for the petroleum and gas products trade. The DoE and SCE will also work together on monitoring and inspections to enforce safety and environmental standards as well as share data to improve regulatory performance.

This partnership reinforces both entities’ dedication to advancing the UAE’s energy governance framework through collaboration, innovation, and the adoption of best practices that support national sustainability objectives.