United Arab Emirates University registers patent for innovative graphitic compound

AL AIN, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University has announced the registration of a new patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the field of environmental sciences and renewable energy.

The patented invention involves the development of a novel graphitic carbon nitride compound supported by date syrup. This invention marks a significant advancement in the development of photocatalytic technologies for converting water into hydrogen using light, an important step toward sustainable energy solutions.

The innovative compound, developed by a research team at UAE University, led by Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, and including Ph.D. student Malaz Suliman, utilizes date syrup as a supporting agent to accelerate the photocatalytic process.

The compound is synthesized by combining graphitic carbon nitride with date syrup at elevated temperatures, resulting in improved efficiency in converting water to hydrogen. This boosts the potential for more effective and environmentally friendly use of renewable energy sources.

Dr. Muhammad Tahir, the principal investigator of the project, stated: "We are proud of this invention, which reflects UAE University's commitment to innovation in the renewable energy sector. By integrating date syrup with graphitic carbon nitride, we have developed an effective material capable of significantly enhancing the photocatalytic process, contributing to tackling climate change and reducing reliance on fossil fuels."

This breakthrough is the result of sustained efforts by researchers at UAE University working to develop innovative solutions to environmental and energy challenges. Initial studies have confirmed the compound's high efficiency in hydrogen production, opening doors for new and broad applications in clean energy and green hydrogen production. It represents a promising step toward reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in the renewable energy sector.