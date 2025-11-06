Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi expands partnership with Expedia Group to drive international visitor growth to emirate

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Expedia Group, one of the world’s leading online travel agencies, have announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership, formalised at World Travel Market (WTM) 2025.

This multi-year agreement, signed by Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, and Jennifer Andre, VP of Business Development, Expedia Group Advertising, will implement targeted consumer advertising campaigns and initiatives across 15 key source markets across Expedia Group brand sites and apps, including Expedia, Vrbo and Hotels.com. The partnership aims to significantly boost awareness and inspire global traveller interest in Abu Dhabi’s diverse and unique tourism offerings.

Building on the success of the Sunshine Pass campaign launched by DCT Abu Dhabi and Expedia earlier this year at Arabian Travel Market, this expanded collaboration will intensify promotional efforts, and further position Abu Dhabi as a premier year-round destination, encouraging deeper exploration of its rich cultural heritage, activities, and attractions.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry said: “Strategic partnerships with global travel leaders like Expedia Group are fundamental to our long-term vision for sustained tourism growth across diverse markets. This expanded collaboration will significantly strengthen Abu Dhabi's global promotion, highlighting our unique cultural and tourism attractions. We are committed to showcasing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a year-round destination, creating lasting value for our tourism sector and welcoming every type of visitor.”

By ensuring prominent visibility across Expedia Group’s expansive network of brands, this partnership will maximise Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a vibrant, world-class destination for holidaymakers.

Planned initiatives will strategically target visitors for the upcoming winter sun holiday period and beyond. These campaigns will not only showcase Abu Dhabi's diverse attributes across Expedia Group's popular brands but also provide seamless access to essential booking services for flights, hotels, cruises, and tours.

Jennifer Andre said: “We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi and bring the emirate’s vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and year-round appeal to travelers across the globe. By creating a campaign that’s shown on Expedia Group’s full suite of brands, we’re not only driving visibility for Abu Dhabi on the global tourism stage, but also making it easier than ever for travelers to discover and book experiences in this extraordinary destination on our sites.”