Saif bin Zayed honours outstanding Union Teams

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, honoured high-achieving Union Teams as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, held in Abu Dhabi.

The Union Teams, recognised for their innovation, positive impact, and contributions to the UAE's international reputation, were honoured at the event to highlight their achievements and role in advancing the nation's strategic goals.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the continued outstanding achievements of the Union Teams embody the team spirit and culture of excellence that the UAE leadership envisions as a key attribute for all national entities.

He added that maintaining and boosting the UAE’s regional and international competitiveness requires everyone to amplify their efforts and reaffirm their commitment to efficiency and excellence in all aspects of work.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed said, “The vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Maktoum, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prioritise initiatives that have a direct positive impact, empower people, and enhance their quality of life. To realise this vision, we must all work as one, fostering cooperation and integration between government entities and national teams.”

H.H. Sheikh Saif praised the efforts of the honoured Union Teams, who have set an inspiring example of institutional excellence and achievement, successfully translating the leadership’s vision to build a brighter future for the UAE.

The honoured Union Teams are the UAE Mission to the UN in New York team, the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka team, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre team.

The UAE has assumed its elected seat in the UN Security Council during the 2022-2023 term, amidst growing challenges to international security and peace. In this capacity, the UAE sought to converge opinions and unify member votes to ensure support for the Council’s resolutions. The UAE worked closely with other UN members to bridge gaps and drive pluralism.

The UAE Mission to the UN team’s efforts clearly embodied the nation’s identity and values, including coexistence, tolerance, inclusivity and unity, while reflecting the principles of UAE diplomacy, rooted in dialogue and building bridges toward achieving consensus.

In light of the many crises in the UN Security Council agenda, the UAE has intensified its efforts to foster international cooperation for innovative and sustainable solutions to security challenges.

The UAE Expo Office is a national platform bringing together people, ideas and innovations to foster global progress. The Office, sponsored by Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leads the UAE’s participation in Expo events, including its pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka.

Working harmoniously to embody the true meaning of partnership and team work, the Expo 2025 Osaka team’s efforts paid off, as the UAE Pavilion became the most visited national pavilion at the event, with over 5 million visitors in total.

The pavilion won prestigious awards, including the Bronze Award from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in the self-built pavilions category and the Best Staff Award at the 2025 World Expo Awards. Such accolades further demonstrated the UAE’s identity rooted in openness, cooperation and collective progress.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre team endeavours to reinforce the UAE’s institutional excellence and its status as a benchmark for places of worship that blend religion, culture and tourism.

Demonstrating its position as the Middle East’s top landmark and 8th globally according to TripAdvisor, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomed 6,582,993 worshippers and visitors in 2024.

In an effort to rectify religious misconceptions and foster tolerance, the Centre produced 12 video series targeting today's generation, garnering 12 million views across digital platforms.

Other achievements by the Centre included launching an initiative for mobile libraries, promoting volunteering to assist the Mosque’s visitors and worshipers, and demonstrating the UAE’s leading diplomacy to high-profile visitors; including more than 25 presidents and prime ministers, 60 ministers, and 60 ambassadors and consuls.