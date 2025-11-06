MoFA highlights UAE’s global leadership in advancing water cooperation at UAE Annual Government Meetings

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, chaired two high-level sessions during the UAE Annual Government Meetings (AGM) underscoring the UAE’s commitment to accelerating national & global water action on water, in advance of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE alongside the Republic of Senegal in December 2026.

On Tuesday, Balalaa chaired the launch of the Water Acceleration Cohort in collaboration with the Government Accelerators Center of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The session brought together senior representative from federal and local government to mobilize efforts, enhance cross-sectoral alignment, and accelerate national preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

On Wednesday, delivered the National Briefing on the 2026 UN Water Conference, he presented to senior representative the latest updates across key themes, expected outcomes, and next steps in advancing global water cooperation.

During the sessions, Balalaa underscored the urgency of joint global efforts to address water challenges, noting that 2.2 billion people worldwide still lack access to safely managed drinking water, and 2.4 billion live in water-stressed regions. He emphasised that the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference – only the third of its kind in five decades – offers a historic opportunity to position water as a catalyst for peace, security, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

Building on the outcome of the AGM discussions, the UAE will convene a series of Water Acceleration Workshops in November and December 2025, engaging national and local entities, the private sector, and civil society.

The workshops will focus on five national priority areas, including:

• Smart governance, data sharing, and digital integration

• Education, behavioral change, and raising community awareness

• Water infrastructure and innovative solutions

• Groundwater and ecosystem restoration

• Humanitarian efforts and sustainable recovery

The workshops will translate national water priorities into tangible initiatives, strengthen intersectoral coordination, and ensure cohesive national readiness ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Balalaa reaffirmed, “ by hosting the 2026 UN Water Conference, the UAE seeks to unite the world around water as a force for peace, prosperity, and sustainable development. The Water Acceleration Program embodies our belief that collaboration and innovation are the most powerful tools to secure a shared water future. The UAE is not only preparing for the Conference but shaping a long-term vision for a sustainable water future that deliver impact for people and planet alike.”

Preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference began in May 2024, following COP28. The Conference will be held in the UAE in December 2026, with a focus on accelerating the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6 (ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all).