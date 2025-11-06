Mohammed bin Rashid visits UAE Statistics Mural

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the UAE Statistics Mural, a major exhibit at the Statistics Exhibition organised by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition showcases the UAE’s journey in numbers since the launch of its federal institutions from the 1970s until present.

The mural presents a timeline from the 1970s onward, chronicling the UAE’s key strategic and statistical achievements in each decade. The journey begins in the 70s, when statistics work started and culminated in the nation’s first population census in 1975. This pivotal event established a national framework for planning and modern state-building, transforming numbers into an essential tool to chart the course for development.

The timeline continues to the 2020-2030 decade, highlighting the critical transition into the future. This decade is defined by the shift towards smart transformation and comprehensive digitisation through a smart, integrated statistics ecosystem capable of predictive analysis and guiding data-driven policy.

This era represents a fundamental evolution from traditional fieldwork to smart statistics, transforming data into a power that actively shapes the future.

Organised under the theme ‘50 Years of UAE Statistics’, the exhibition showcases a series of statistics reports and groups that date from the establishment of the Ministry of Planning through to the launch of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The exhibition also showcases statistics indicators across various vital sectors, the latest release of the Unified UAE Numbers report, and a video documenting the UAE’s first census and other relevant milestones.