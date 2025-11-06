Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of SIBF 2025 Award

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, honoured the winners of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair Awards (SIBF 2025) in a special ceremony held during the opening day on Wednesday, in the presence of Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority.

SIBF 2025, taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme "Between You and a Book", and runs until November 16, saw a substantial increase in submissions, with 2,076 entries received. These included 184 from Emirati writers, 1,339 from Arab, 454 international, and 99 submissions for the Turjuman Award.

In her keynote speech, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, said that since Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched his cultural project, its influence has grown across the region and beyond. She added that those who shaped the cultural scene have treated language as a responsibility and creativity as a commitment to constant renewal. With continued support from Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, they have helped build a shared memory that connects books to readers and language to everyday life.

Sheikha Bodour honoured the winners SIBF 2025, starting with the Sharjah Award for Emirati Books categories, including the Best Emirati Book (Novel) Award, which went to Nadia Al Najjar for her work “The Texture of Light’’ published by Almutawassit Publications. The Best Emirati (Academic) Book went to Trends Research & Advisory "The Age of Pearls.. From Poverty to Prosperity”, with CEO Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali receiving the award.

The Best Emirati Creative literature (Theatre) Book award went to Dr. Abdul Hakim Al Zubaidi for his work "Texts From Nights In Cordoba", published by the Arab Theatre Authority. Asmaa Al Hamli won the Best Emirati Book (First Novel) Award for her work "The Sand Tribe", published by Dar Boumlha Publishing and Distribution.

Meanwhile, the Best Arabic (Novel) Book Award went to Abdelaziz Ait Bensalah for his work "House of Life", published by Dar Meskiliani Publishing and Distribution.

In the Sharjah Award for the Best International Book categories, Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu won the Best Foreign Book Award (Fiction) for her novel "The Creation of Half-Broken People", published by Picador Africa. Aoife Lennon-Ritchie accepted the award on her behalf. Sunita Krishnan won The Best Foreign Book Award (Non-Fiction) for her work "I Am What I Am", published by Westland Books.

The ceremony also included honouring the winners of Sharjah Award for Publishing Houses categories, including the Best Local Publishing House Award, which went to Nabti Publishing House, received by Managing Director Mohammed Abdullah Nour Al Din. Dar - Al Ahlia Bookstore won the Best Arabic Publishing House Award, with Ahmed Sufyan Abu Touq accepting the award. Penguin Random House received the Best Foreign Publisher Award, with Gaurav Shrinagesh, the company’s CEO, accepting the prize.

She also honoured SIBF 2025 partners, including e& (official partner), Arada (development partner), Invest Bank and Bank of Sharjah (banking partners), Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (official media partner), Expo Centre Sharjah (strategic partner), Abu Dhabi Media (media partner), Trends Research and Advisory (knowledge partner), Sharjah International Airport (strategic partner), and Central Finance Department (fintech partner).