RTA signs strategic agreements with Prominent Sponsors for UITP 2026 Summit

DUBAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary-General of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), witnessed the signing of five strategic agreements of platinum-level sponsorship for the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026.

The agreements were signed with Al Naboodah Group, Dubai Taxi Company, Keolis Group, United Motors & Heavy Equipment Company, and RATP Group.

Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at RTA, signed the agreements on behalf of RTA. The signatories representing the sponsoring companies were Mansoor Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company; Khalifa Saif Darwish Al Ketbi, General Manager of United Motors & Heavy Equipment Company; Ajit Kumar, CEO of Swaidan Trading Company, part of Al Naboodah Group; Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director of Keolis MHI signed on behalf of Keolis Group; and Khellil Beneloucif, MENA Business Development and Administration Director at RATP Dev.

Bahrozyan said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome this distinguished group of companies and institutions operating in the UAE as platinum sponsors of the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026. Their participation strengthens the partnership between the public and private sectors and supports the vision and directives of our wise leadership in this field. It also contributes to advancing the nation’s economic growth and overall development.”

“Furthermore, the participation of these key partners plays a vital role in ensuring the success of this global event, supporting RTA, and reinforcing its continued efforts to enhance Dubai’s standing as a leading global city in the exhibitions and conferences industry. It also consolidates Dubai’s reputation as a safe, advanced, and progressive city that continues to attract visitors, tourists, investors, and business leaders from across the world.”

The five platinum sponsors of the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026 in Dubai expressed their great pleasure in signing these distinguished sponsorship agreements for this major international event, which the Emirate will host with wide-ranging global participation.

Khalifa Al Ketbi said, “We are proud to be the Strategic Sponsor of UITP 2026 here in Dubai — a city that continues to lead global innovation in smart and sustainable mobility. Our partnership with RTA Dubai reflects our shared commitment to shaping the future of transport and creating smarter, more connected cities. (United Motors).”

Ajit Kumar, CEO of Swaidan Trading Company, part of Al Naboodah Group, said, “It has been our proud privilege to be associated with UITP and RTA Dubai over the last several years. We congratulate RTA and the city of Dubai for once again hosting the UITP world congress in April 2026 and keenly look forward to our active participation as a Platinum Sponsor along with our global partners. It will be a proud moment for all of us to see the significant progress made by RTA Dubai in improving the public transport infrastructure that has dramatically impacted the lives of residents and tourists by providing safe and connected multi-modal mobility for all.”

Mansoor Al Falasi said, “Dubai Taxi Company is honoured to be the Platinum Sponsor of the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026; a prestigious event that underscores Dubai’s global leadership in advancing sustainable mobility.

For over three decades, DTC has been at the heart of Dubai’s movement, driving innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric solutions that have connected communities and supported the city’s growth and progress. As a long-standing partner of UITP, this collaboration provides a valuable platform for DTC to showcase its initiatives in smart mobility, while engaging with global stakeholders to build greener, more resilient transport systems. This sponsorship further solidifies DTC’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision of a smart, integrated, and sustainable transport ecosystem, and reinforces our role as a key enabler in shaping the future of mobility.”

Laurence Broseta, CEO International, Keolis Group, said, “Keolis is very proud to be a Platinum Partner of UITP and RTA for the UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2026 in Dubai. As the operator of Dubai’s Metros and Trams network for RTA, this event has a special significance for us. It will be a unique opportunity to share best practices, exchange knowledge, and showcase innovative mobility solutions that make public transport more sustainable and attractive.”

Khellil Beneloucif said, “As a long-standing partner of UITP and a committed advocate for public transport, RATP Group is honored to once again participate as a Platinum Sponsor at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit.

Our contribution reflects our unwavering dedication to promoting the values of accessible, sustainable, attractive, and innovative mobility—values at the heart of public transport worldwide. We are proud to help make Dubai a global showcase for excellence in urban mobility, where ambition and collaboration set new standards for cities everywhere.

Dubai’s journey in mobility is a testament to what can be achieved when innovation and partnership come together. Through our continued engagement, we are committed to supporting Dubai’s transformation into a living laboratory for seamless and sustainable urban transport.”