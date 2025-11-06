Zayed University students win ADNOC-Bloomberg UAE Energy Investment Academy 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Students from Zayed University have won the ADNOC-Bloomberg UAE Energy Investment Academy 2025, the second phase of the annual ADNOC-Bloomberg Trading Challenge.

Held as part of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), the event offered UAE university students a unique opportunity to demonstrate their skills in commodities trading and data-driven energy analysis within a real-world environment.

Hind Al Mheiri, Sarah Al Marri and Akmal Khuja from the ‘Moneyfestation’ team were named the winners for their outstanding analytical approach and strategic insight into evolving global commodity markets. The winners are eligible for training placements with ADNOC Global Trading in 2026.

This year’s challenge brought together 66 students from four universities across the UAE, with five teams advancing to the final round.

BloombergNEF (BNEF), a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy, played a key role in designing this phase of the challenge. This 2025 edition explored the evolving landscape of commodities, data centers, and clean-energy technologies, equipping students with insights into how innovation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence are shaping the future of global energy systems.

The second phase of the annual trading challenge, part of the ADNOC-Bloomberg for Education Initiative, is a collaboration between ADNOC, the Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research, and Bloomberg that supports the UAE’s next generation of graduates. Using Bloomberg Terminals and guided by BNEF analysts and industry experts, teams from competing universities simulated analyst workflows and commodity trading strategies, culminating in research reports presented to a jury of energy sector experts.

Saif Ateeq Al Falahi, Director, People, National Identity & Business Support, ADNOC, said: “We are proud of the outstanding performance and dedication demonstrated by participants in the ADNOC-Bloomberg Energy Investment Academy Challenge 2025 and warmly congratulate this year’s winners.

The challenge provides a vital platform for the next generation of talented UAE trading professionals to gain the knowledge and practical experience needed to excel in commodity trading and energy analysis. ADNOC remains committed to supporting such initiatives as we enable national talent contribute to the UAE’s economic growth.”

Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Middle East & Africa, Bloomberg, said: The 2025 edition highlights the tremendous ambition and analytical capability of students in the UAE. As innovations such as artificial intelligence, clean power solutions, and emerging commodities reshape the energy landscape, we are delighted to support initiatives that equip the next generation with the tools to navigate and shape this transformation.”

Since its inception, this collaboration between ADNOC, Bloomberg, and the Ministry of Higher Education has supported over 9,000 students. More than 100 Bloomberg Terminals are installed across leading UAE universities — including Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi University, UAE University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and the Higher Colleges of Technology, providing hands-on access to global financial and commodity market data.