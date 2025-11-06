Mohammed bin Rashid visits Middle East Hunting Expo 2025

DUBAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Middle East Hunting Expo 2025 (MEHEX) at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai. The exhibition, which runs until 10 November, brings together local and international manufacturers, producers and distributors of hunting and outdoor equipment.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted that innovation and sustainability are central to shaping the future. He stressed that safeguarding natural heritage through responsible practices is an investment in the security and wellbeing of future generations, ensuring natural resources are protected and managed wisely in line with international standards.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the significance of the event as a platform for knowledge exchange and for promoting responsible environmental practices. He affirmed that maintaining a balanced relationship between humans and nature is a shared responsibility, and that protecting wildlife supports a more sustainable and enriched quality of life for future generations — a principle the UAE continues to advance through efforts to safeguard the environment and promote biodiversity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, toured several national and international pavilions during his visit.

He was briefed on the latest hunting and outdoor equipment showcased by leading manufacturers, suppliers and experts from around the world, and reviewed the range of products and technologies on display, including equipment introduced by entities dedicated to wildlife and environmental conservation.

He also visited the pavilions of several prominent international companies participating in the exhibition, including Hans Wrage & Co, Archon Firearms and Nocpix. The tour further included Créapeiron, Schiwy Waffen, and Royal African Hunting Safaris.

In line with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s keenness to support national capabilities, the tour included a stop at the pavilion of CARACAL, part of the EDGE Group, which is showcasing a range of high-performance hunting products designed and manufactured in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also visited the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre stand, which is presenting its efforts to preserve authentic Emirati traditions and strengthen cultural identity among younger generations. He further visited the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) stand, which is highlighting advanced security systems and innovative solutions across various security sectors, including private security.

The Middle East Hunting Expo 2025 is recognised as a leading regional event dedicated to hunting and outdoor enthusiasts to explore the latest related products and services. The exhibition gathers distinguished Emirati, Arab and international companies and serves as an important meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers and experts in this field to discuss opportunities and build partnerships.