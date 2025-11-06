Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs G42 Board of Directors meeting

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of G42, has chaired the year-end meeting of the Board of Directors to review the group’s progress and strategic direction for 2026 and beyond.

The board reaffirmed its confidence in G42’s management and governance as the group continues to advance toward a resilient, AI-driven economy.

The board, comprising esteemed participants including Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Brad Smith, Egon Durban, Peng Xiao, and Martin Edelman, discussed major strategic initiatives and reviewed milestones achieved throughout 2025.

The board highlighted the US$15.2 billion strategic investment by Microsoft, G42’s trusted partner and minority shareholder. This commitment accelerates the UAE’s leadership in AI and cloud infrastructure, expands talent development, and strengthens technology collaboration between the UAE and the US, reinforcing the nation’s role as a trusted bridge in the emerging global intelligence economy.

In addition to the continued scaling of sovereign-grade compute and cloud services, the board emphasised the transformational potential of agentic AI systems, intelligent, autonomous agents capable of reasoning, learning, acting, and collaborating across digital and physical environments.

42 will expand safety frameworks, and deployment of agentic AI models across priority sectors including healthcare, finance, government services, and industry, ensuring technology development remains aligned with national values, security requirements, and global best-practice governance.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said: "Under H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon’s leadership, we are laying the foundations of a new intelligence economy. From sovereign compute to self-learning agents and tokenised AI resources, G42 is creating systems that scale intelligence, accelerate innovation, and redefine how value is created and exchanged in the world."

As G42 enters its next phase of growth, the board outlined its focus on strengthening the UAE’s position as a pioneer of AI-native nations and expanding the Intelligence Grid, the technological backbone connecting secure data, advanced compute, and AI systems to drive inclusive, sustainable economic and social impact.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to accelerate global partnerships, deepen UAE-US collaboration in frontier technology, and continue building the intelligence infrastructure that empowers nations, enterprises, and communities worldwide.