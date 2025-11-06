Burjeel Cancer Institute, Avesta Bio partner to advance cancer research, innovation

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) under Burjeel Holdings, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Avesta Bio, a US-based biotechnology company pioneering AI-powered cancer therapies.

The partnership marks a significant step in bringing together world-class expertise to accelerate cancer research and expand access to advanced treatment solutions in the UAE and across the broader region.

Under the agreement, Burjeel Cancer Institute and Avesta Bio will explore opportunities to collaborate on clinical research initiatives, including assessing the feasibility of conducting multi-phase clinical trials for Avesta Bio’s novel investigational therapies. The partnership will also focus on strengthening clinical research infrastructure, promoting knowledge exchange, and co-developing advanced therapeutic solutions aligned with the highest global oncology standards.

“True innovation in cancer care happens when clinical expertise meets intelligence driven by technology. Through this partnership, we can push the boundaries of what’s possible and improve patients’ lives with greater treatment precision and less pain,” said Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO of BCI.

“Active participation in early-stage drug development is key to building a sustainable research and innovation ecosystem in the UAE. Collaborations like this transform the region from being a consumer of innovation into a creator of it,” said Prof. Khaled Musallam, Chief Research Officer at Burjeel Holdings.

This collaboration also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a global hub for medical innovation and clinical research, supported by strong partnerships between healthcare providers, biotechnology companies, and regulatory authorities.

“The UAE’s dynamic cancer research ecosystem offers biotechnology companies a unique opportunity to shape the future of medicine in a region that invests boldly in science, technology, and human talent. We are proud to bring our ‘Hope Without Harm’ mission to life here,” said Ian Akash Morrison, CEO and Co-Founder of Avesta Bio.

“Expanding our global research footprint is central to our vision of a world free from cancer. Partnering with the UAE, where innovation and compassion go hand in hand, allows us to take meaningful steps toward that goal,” said Prof. Sanjay Awasthi, Chairman of the Board, Chief Research Officer, and Co-Founder of Avesta Bio.

This partnership aligns with the UAE’s national strategy to build a world-class healthcare ecosystem powered by technology, artificial intelligence, and global collaboration, strengthening the nation’s position as a pioneer in the future of medicine.