GCAA obtains accreditation from National Qualifications Centre for set of vocational programmes in aviation sector

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), in coordination with the National Qualifications Centre (NQC) at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), has undertaken a project to develop specialised vocational qualifications in the aviation sector. The move aims to have these qualifications recognised as national vocational qualifications aligned with the requirements of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

The project enables holders of pilot licenses, aviation engineers, and certified air traffic controllers to have their licenses recognised as national vocational qualifications.

This initiative comes as part of efforts to enhance the competencies of national cadres, increase their competitiveness in the labor market, and expand professional development opportunities for employees in the sector. In 2022, the NQC accredited the GCAA as an awarding body for qualifications in the aviation sector, strengthening its role in overseeing the development of national vocational qualifications in accordance with the NQF standards.

In this regard, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "This project reflects our deep belief that practical experience and professional skills deserve academic recognition, as this directly empowers individuals to continue their educational and professional paths. This step also contributes to enhancing the quality of outputs from accredited training institutions by aligning their programs with academic standards, thereby increasing sector competitiveness and supporting its sustainable growth and excellence.

We also highly value the constructive cooperation of the National Qualifications Center in accomplishing this project."

Taif Mohamed Alamiri, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector at MoHESR, said, “At MoHESR, we are keen to empower national entities to develop and recognise specialised vocational qualifications that accurately reflect sectoral needs and practical training requirements. The accreditation of aviation qualifications represents a strategic step that reinforces vocational pathways as a parallel to academic ones, in line with the country’s priorities of building a knowledge-based economy driven by best competencies.”

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, explained, "This project was implemented according to the highest technical and regulatory standards, in cooperation with relevant partners from training institutions, operators, and regulatory authorities, ensuring the reliability of the equivalency and enhancing the integration of the institutional qualification system in the aviation sector."

He added: "Accrediting specialized training programs in aviation forms a bridge for continuous learning and professional growth, transforming technical experience gained through licenses into a foundation for academic development. This allows individuals to build on their current skills and pursue higher levels of knowledge and specialization. This approach supports the development of professional pathways while ensuring the continuous advancement of the aviation sector through cadres committed to technical excellence and lifelong learning."

Meanwhile, Yousef Ghanem Al Shehhi, Acting Director of the National Qualifications Centre at MoHESR, emphasised that these accredited national vocational qualifications align with the levels of the National Qualifications Framework, reflecting the integration between specialised practical training and professional competence requirements in the aviation sector.

He added, “This step embodies the pivotal role of technical and vocational education and training as a key pathway for preparing national talents and refining their practical skills to meet the needs of this strategic sector.”

The first phase of the project has been completed, covering the alignment of pilot licenses for airplanes, air traffic controllers, and aircraft maintenance engineers. Efforts are currently ongoing to align commercial helicopter pilot licenses and other licenses, further strengthening structured professional pathways in this vital sector.