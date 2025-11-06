EU earmarks €1.4 billion for deep tech innovation

BRUSSELS, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Commission has adopted the 2026 European Innovation Council (EIC) work programme, making €1.4 billion available to support breakthrough innovation and Europe's deep tech companies. The programme introduces a number of improvements to make funding faster, more flexible and better aligned with innovators' needs.

The programme will pilot new Advanced Innovation Challenges to accelerate the commercialisation of high-risk, high-reward research in strategic areas. Preparations are also under way for the Scaleup Europe Fund, a privately managed and co-financed investment initiative under the EIC Fund, aimed at improving access to late-stage growth financing for deep tech scale-ups and supporting their expansion in Europe.

In addition, a simplified application process will be introduced for the EIC Accelerator, reducing full proposals from 50 to 20 pages and moving to evaluation rounds every two months instead of twice a year. The process will also include a clearer assessment of technology readiness to support more efficient investment decisions.