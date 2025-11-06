Bodour Al Qasimi honours winners of 17th International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature

SHARJAH, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Founder and Honorary President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), honoured the winners of the 17th International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature (IAACL), presented by e&, during a ceremony held on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah as part of the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair.

The ceremony was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY; and Mohammed Al Amimi, Acting General Manager, Northern Emirates, e& UAE, along with writers, illustrators, publishers, and cultural and media figures.

The event celebrated Arab creative talent whose works captured the imagination of young readers and reflected the advancement of Arabic literature in the children's and young adult publishing sector.

During the awarding ceremony, winners of the five categories were announced. The Early Childhood category (ages 0–5) was awarded to Tomorrow is Another Day by Dalia Al Menhall Mirza, illustrated by Maya Majdalani, published by Kalila wa Dimna (Jordan); the Picture Book category (ages 5–9) to Jerusalem's Hidden Gate by Ibtisam Suleiman Barakat, illustrated by Charlotte Chama from Jordan, published by Al Salwa publishing (Jordan); the Chapter Book category (ages 9–12) to A Dive by Nour ElHoda Mohamed, illustrated by Zeina Al Messiri, published by Raheeq Al-Kotob house for Publishing & Distribution (Egypt); the Young Adults category (ages 13–18) to Children of the Shadow by Hala Abbas, published by Raheeq Al-Kotob House for Publishing & Distribution (Egypt) and the Non-Fiction category (up to age 18) to Who Am I by Qais Saleh Al Hanti, illustrated by Isra Haidari, published by Al Salwa publishing (Jordan).

The award jurors were also honoured for their role in selecting the winning entries based on criteria including originality, language quality, visual presentation, and the ability to inspire young readers.

The 17th edition received a record 407 submissions from 22 countries — the highest since the award’s launch in 2009. A total of 280 authors, 263 illustrators, and 116 publishers took part, with the UAE leading with 111 entries, followed by Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan. Submissions also came from European countries, including Finland, Switzerland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The figures highlight the award’s growing international reputation and its success in identifying emerging voices in Arabic children’s literature.

In her keynote speech, Marwa Al Aqroubi said, “Since the inception of the awards 17 years ago, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi has set in motion a visionary journey that continues to inspire generations. The initiative was, and remains, driven by a purpose, which is to offer Arab children literature that speaks to their identity, nurtures a genuine love of reading, and restores the book’s role as a gateway to self-discovery and understanding. From that vision, the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature was created, positioning Sharjah as a leading centre for Arab publishing and a space for creativity and renewal.”

She concluded: “Each year, IAACL shines a light on emerging Arab voices who are shaping the future of children’s and young adult literature. The winners of the 17th edition have carried the weight of the written word with integrity and imagination. Their achievement goes beyond individual recognition. It is a triumph for the Arabic language itself, and for young readers who turn to books in search of knowledge, meaning, and hope.”

For his part, Mohammed Al Amimi said, “Our partnership with the UAEBBY is built on a shared belief that children's literature is a cultural endeavour of the highest importance. Through this award, we work together to support Arab writers, illustrators, and publishers in creating high-quality books that reach every Arab child, wherever they are. This reflects e& UAE’s mission to broaden the idea of connection through culture and shared understanding as much as through technology.”

Al Amimi added, “IAACL has proved that cultural sustainability relies on partnerships founded on trust and a shared vision. We are proud to be part of this ongoing success, which has established the award as a leading platform for creativity in Arabic children’s literature. Our sponsorship is a national responsibility and an investment in the future, based on the belief that empowering children with knowledge is the greatest contribution to society.”

The winning and shortlisted titles reflected a rich variety of themes and styles. They ranged from imaginative stories that promote tolerance and acceptance to young adult novels that explore questions of identity and difference. Several works also took interactive or reflective forms that encourage curiosity and critical thinking. Collectively, they underscored the depth of Arabic children’s literature and its ability to reflect the questions, hopes, and imagination of young readers.

With a total value of AED1.2 million, IAACL is one of the region’s most distinguished honours dedicated to children’s and young adult publishing.

Each category carries a prize of AED180,000, divided among the author, illustrator, and publisher, except for the Young Adult category, which is shared between the author and publisher. An additional AED300,000 supports the award’s “Warsha” training program, launched in 2013 to develop Arab writers and illustrators in line with global publishing standards.