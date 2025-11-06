MENA Biofuels strengthens SAF value chain with new partnership at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- MENA Biofuels, of Mercantile & Maritime Group, further to signing strategic offtake MoUs in the presence of Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, with Emarat (Emirates General Petroleum Corporation), announced a new partnership at ADIPEC 2025 with Evertree, further advancing the development of the UAE’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) facility in Fujairah and reinforcing alignment with the UAE’s SAF Roadmap 2030 and Net Zero 2050 vision.

Under a Feedstock MoU signed with Evertree, MENA Biofuels will secure a sustainable supply of used cooking oil and waste-based materials for conversion into low-carbon aviation fuel. This agreement establishes a key link in the circular economy value chain and ensures long-term feedstock continuity for large-scale SAF production.

“This partnership strengthens the foundation of our value chain — from sustainable feedstock sourcing to certified SAF delivery,” said Mohamed Saeed Al Raqbani, Chairman of MENA Biofuels. “It reflects our commitment to building a robust and transparent SAF ecosystem that supports the UAE’s clean energy ambitions.”

Gati Al Jebouri, Chief Executive Officer of MENA Biofuels, added: “Our collaboration with Evertree represents tangible progress in localizing SAF production and ensuring the reliability, sustainability, and global competitiveness of the UAE’s renewable fuel sector.”

At Evertree, Anita Lao, Co-Founder, stated: “Our mission has always been to turn waste into value. This collaboration with MENA Biofuels ensures that used cooking oil and other waste-based materials are transformed into certified Sustainable Aviation Fuel, directly supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambition and the global shift toward responsible energy.”

The agreement marks another milestone in MENA Biofuels’ journey to establish the UAE’s first SAF facility, further positioning Fujairah as a regional hub for sustainable aviation fuels and low-carbon innovation.