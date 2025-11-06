Khaldoon Al Mubarak: UAE sovereign investments reflect its vision for economic resilience, international cooperation

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a keynote session titled ‘Sovereign Investments and Strategic Partnerships: Returns and Impact’, organised as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 and led by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala.

The session was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak affirmed that UAE sovereign investments play a pivotal role in reinforcing international economic ties, facilitated by strategic partnerships with governments and investment institutions around the world. This, he noted, presents the UAE as an example of international cooperation and economic resilience amidst a constantly shifting global landscape.

Al Mubarak stated that the next chapter in the UAE’s journey will be defined by how national investments are responsibly and strategically directed, ensuring sustainable progress and prosperity.

He pointed out that UAE investments focus on promising future sectors, such as AI, digital infrastructure, advanced computing, healthcare, advanced manufacturing and clean energy, and described these areas as key pillars of growth over the next decades.

Al Mubarak added that the increasing flow of capital and talent into the UAE reflects its status as a global hub for innovation, stressing the need for harnessing such opportunities to sustain productivity and innovation, and further establish the competitiveness of the national economy.