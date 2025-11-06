DigitalX, Dubai Courts sign MoU to advance digital transformation

DUBAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- DigitalX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Courts to establish a framework for strategic cooperation in the areas of digital solutions, event management, and professional services.

In the presence of Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, the partnership was signed by Marwan Al Shehhi, Acting COO of DigitalX, and Mr. Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli, CEO of the Institutional Support and Communication Sector, Dubai Courts.

“This collaboration with Dubai Courts reflects our shared commitment to advancing Dubai’s digital transformation journey. By combining our strengths in technology and innovation, we aim to deliver solutions that enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility within the judicial and administrative sectors,” said Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving innovation, efficiency, and excellence through advanced digital initiatives. It aligns with Dubai’s vision of enabling a leading digital ecosystem that enhances government services and supports sustainable growth.

“We are pleased to partner with DigitalX to further enhance Dubai Courts’ digital ecosystem and strengthen our commitment to judicial excellence. This collaboration supports our vision to deliver innovative, efficient, and easily accessible judicial services that align with Dubai’s leadership in digital transformation and smart governance,” said Abdulrahim Hussain Ahli, CEO of the Institutional Support and Communication Sector, Dubai Courts.